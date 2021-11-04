Dolph N.Fan
- Sep 11, 2010
- 22,988
- 17,363
- Columbus, OH
Brian Flores explains why he loves this team despite their record
He still has an affinity for this group.
A little late don’t cha thinkFlores is desperate not to lose the locker room that’s all this is. I too thought this team should have at least 3 wins, but you can’t argue against the total body of work of this 1 win team. We’re terrible in every facet of the game.