Brian Flores explains why he loves this team despite their record

Let's be real. The team shouldn't be 1-7.

One game certainly puts that on coaching, Jacksonville. Still, should be like 3-5 at worst. At least Brissett was the right choice at back up QB because he certainly doesn't threaten Tua.

They overachieved 2 years consecutively. One bad year doesn't make me blow it up.
 
I'd blow it up all to hell, don't give two ****s what Flores says, he handled the QB situation like a coward, and his choices of offensive coaches have gotten worse every season. Defense his so called specialty is God awful. All totally on him, but with that being said I'm firing Grier yesterday and letting the new GM decide Flores' fate.
 
It’s 95% coaching. Do we lack talent in areas? Yes, absolutely: the OL, the linebacker group, the WR room.

But think of the revolving door that is our position coaches. The turnover in coaches over the first 3 years of a head coach has to be unprecedented. It’s absolute insanity to assume that this wouldn’t have the impact it has, and that’s 100% on Grier and Flo. Flores thinks he can bring in veterans and cut them and hire coaches and fire them a year later with no impact. It’s crazy.

So this man can love the team all he wants but in the end, it’s him and Grier that have screwed them over.
 
Flores is desperate not to lose the locker room that’s all this is. I too thought this team should have at least 3 wins, but you can’t argue against the total body of work of this 1 win team. We’re terrible in every facet of the game.
 
AvogadrosNumber said:
Flores is desperate not to lose the locker room that’s all this is. I too thought this team should have at least 3 wins, but you can’t argue against the total body of work of this 1 win team. We’re terrible in every facet of the game.
A little late don’t cha think

Flores word here is the equivalent of moving deck chairs on the titanic
 
Flores was handcuffed at QB last season, that is apparent.

It ****ed with the chemistry of the entire team. No shame in letting Fitz play last year while Tua learned.
 
