Brian Flores explains why he loves this team despite their record

It’s 95% coaching. Do we lack talent in areas? Yes, absolutely: the OL, the linebacker group, the WR room.



But think of the revolving door that is our position coaches. The turnover in coaches over the first 3 years of a head coach has to be unprecedented. It’s absolute insanity to assume that this wouldn’t have the impact it has, and that’s 100% on Grier and Flo. Flores thinks he can bring in veterans and cut them and hire coaches and fire them a year later with no impact. It’s crazy.



So this man can love the team all he wants but in the end, it’s him and Grier that have screwed them over.