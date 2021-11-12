 Brian Flores has some questions to answer. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Flores has some questions to answer.

F

FinFaninSeattle

Scout Team
Joined
Jul 30, 2019
Messages
303
Reaction score
334
Age
47
Location
Bothell
you DO realize Tua didn't do anything special to win this game...right? Like, it was the defense, the refs, the Ravens playing down to the competition? Seriously, take away the defensive breakdowns and even his biggest supporters would have to concede that he looked terrible. He's a one-read, weak-armed, frail QB. It is what it is. Enjoy the win. We just got lower picks in each round that we own our own pick so don't celebrate too hard. Not that it matters since Grier is picking. But wouldn't it be nice for the next G.M., should Grier rightfully get fired, to have high draft picks to work with?
 
SmokyFin

SmokyFin

Starter
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
998
Reaction score
1,000
I think they obviously don't want to give Tua too many chances to prove himself because if he looks good that makes it more awkward to get rid of him in the offseason, which they probably plan on doing. And I tend to agree that we probably should as much as I like him as a person.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
791
Reaction score
1,321
Age
31
Location
SRQ
FinFaninSeattle said:
you DO realize Tua didn't do anything special to win this game...right? Like, it was the defense, the refs, the Ravens playing down to the competition? Seriously, take away the defensive breakdowns and even his biggest supporters would have to concede that he looked terrible. He's a one-read, weak-armed, frail QB. It is what it is. Enjoy the win. We just got lower picks in each round that we own our own pick so don't celebrate too hard. Not that it matters since Grier is picking. But wouldn't it be nice for the next G.M., should Grier rightfully get fired, to have high draft picks to work with?
Click to expand...
You my friend, are not a true fan.

Anyone who is a legit fan and watched the absolute neutralization of an elite MVP level athlete like Lamar....and then procedes to post this incoherent babble....it's embarrassing.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
4,715
Reaction score
8,408
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
FinFaninSeattle said:
you DO realize Tua didn't do anything special to win this game...right? Like, it was the defense, the refs, the Ravens playing down to the competition? Seriously, take away the defensive breakdowns and even his biggest supporters would have to concede that he looked terrible. He's a one-read, weak-armed, frail QB. It is what it is. Enjoy the win. We just got lower picks in each round that we own our own pick so don't celebrate too hard. Not that it matters since Grier is picking. But wouldn't it be nice for the next G.M., should Grier rightfully get fired, to have high draft picks to work with?
Click to expand...
Ladies and gentlemen, this statement above me is why you should keep your children off crack.
 
K-Rob

K-Rob

Go Fish!
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,038
Reaction score
412
Age
46
Location
Colorado
FinFaninSeattle said:
you DO realize Tua didn't do anything special to win this game...right? Like, it was the defense, the refs, the Ravens playing down to the competition? Seriously, take away the defensive breakdowns and even his biggest supporters would have to concede that he looked terrible. He's a one-read, weak-armed, frail QB. It is what it is. Enjoy the win. We just got lower picks in each round that we own our own pick so don't celebrate too hard. Not that it matters since Grier is picking. But wouldn't it be nice for the next G.M., should Grier rightfully get fired, to have high draft picks to work with?
Click to expand...
What a joke. Even in a win there’s still this much doubt and negativity. With a *broken hand*, he came in and threw for 158 and ran for the final TD in the second half alone. And he did it WITHOUT taking first team reps to prepare for the game. Flores didn’t want him to play. Zero confidence in him and the way he’s handled Tua has altered everyone’s perception of him. If you don’t consider coming into a game that wasn’t prepared for you, with a broken hand, and come out with a win isn’t special, then I don’t know what is.

The defense was great tonight. No doubt. The Ravens defense blew some coverages. But Tua took full advantage of those mistakes. Why wouldn’t he get credit for that? If he missed those opportunities you’d be jumping on how bad he is. But when he does, it’s nothing special. LoL. Whatever.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
523
Reaction score
1,399
FinFaninSeattle said:
you DO realize Tua didn't do anything special to win this game...right? Like, it was the defense, the refs, the Ravens playing down to the competition? Seriously, take away the defensive breakdowns and even his biggest supporters would have to concede that he looked terrible. He's a one-read, weak-armed, frail QB. It is what it is. Enjoy the win. We just got lower picks in each round that we own our own pick so don't celebrate too hard. Not that it matters since Grier is picking. But wouldn't it be nice for the next G.M., should Grier rightfully get fired, to have high draft picks to work with?
Click to expand...
Do less.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
7,814
Reaction score
5,640
dnespins said:
Y'all need me to start this ****? You shouldn't. What just happened and why did it take JB getting hurt for it to happen?
Click to expand...
Brissett was winning the game when he left...

Tua coming in didn't do much to change that. The defense won that game, not Brissett or Tua....
 
Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

Rookie
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
94
Reaction score
437
Age
34
Location
North Carolina
FinFaninSeattle said:
you DO realize Tua didn't do anything special to win this game...right? Like, it was the defense, the refs, the Ravens playing down to the competition? Seriously, take away the defensive breakdowns and even his biggest supporters would have to concede that he looked terrible. He's a one-read, weak-armed, frail QB. It is what it is. Enjoy the win. We just got lower picks in each round that we own our own pick so don't celebrate too hard. Not that it matters since Grier is picking. But wouldn't it be nice for the next G.M., should Grier rightfully get fired, to have high draft picks to work with?
Click to expand...
Season 6 Episode 3 GIF by Parks and Recreation
 
gfish24

gfish24

Rookie
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
1,760
Reaction score
934
Location
Haldimand, ON, Canada
FinFaninSeattle said:
you DO realize Tua didn't do anything special to win this game...right? Like, it was the defense, the refs, the Ravens playing down to the competition? Seriously, take away the defensive breakdowns and even his biggest supporters would have to concede that he looked terrible. He's a one-read, weak-armed, frail QB. It is what it is. Enjoy the win. We just got lower picks in each round that we own our own pick so don't celebrate too hard. Not that it matters since Grier is picking. But wouldn't it be nice for the next G.M., should Grier rightfully get fired, to have high draft picks to work with?
Click to expand...
Yea Tua did nothing special, just closed out the game, drove and got a td when it was needed..against the Ravens
 
D

dadecounty

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 10, 2013
Messages
331
Reaction score
234
Yes Tua didn’t do anything special but our defense did come to play today and our defense have some studs that we can build off of.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom