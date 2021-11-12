Brian Flores has some questions to answer.

FinFaninSeattle said: you DO realize Tua didn't do anything special to win this game...right? Like, it was the defense, the refs, the Ravens playing down to the competition? Seriously, take away the defensive breakdowns and even his biggest supporters would have to concede that he looked terrible. He's a one-read, weak-armed, frail QB. It is what it is. Enjoy the win. We just got lower picks in each round that we own our own pick so don't celebrate too hard. Not that it matters since Grier is picking. But wouldn't it be nice for the next G.M., should Grier rightfully get fired, to have high draft picks to work with? Click to expand...

What a joke. Even in a win there’s still this much doubt and negativity. With a *broken hand*, he came in and threw for 158 and ran for the final TD in the second half alone. And he did it WITHOUT taking first team reps to prepare for the game. Flores didn’t want him to play. Zero confidence in him and the way he’s handled Tua has altered everyone’s perception of him. If you don’t consider coming into a game that wasn’t prepared for you, with a broken hand, and come out with a win isn’t special, then I don’t know what is.The defense was great tonight. No doubt. The Ravens defense blew some coverages. But Tua took full advantage of those mistakes. Why wouldn’t he get credit for that? If he missed those opportunities you’d be jumping on how bad he is. But when he does, it’s nothing special. LoL. Whatever.