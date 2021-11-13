Dolph N.Fan
Brian Flores: Health will factor into whether Tua Tagovailoa starts at QB in Week 11
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was healthy enough to play, but not healthy enough to start Thursday’s game against the Ravens with the fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand. Tagovailoa entered the game after Jacoby Brissett hurt his knee, completing 8-of-13 passes for 158...
Brian Flores can not be brought back as coach next year. Name one thing he excels at as coach. He’s mishandling this QB situation so bad it’s being mocked by the National media. It’s time.
Last edited: