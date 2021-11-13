Brian Flores: Health will factor into whether Tua Tagovailoa starts at QB in Week 11

Dolph N.Fan said: So Tua’s healthy enough to back up and come into play the game, but with 10 days off Tua’s health is still a Click to expand...

To be fair it’s only been a day since he played on the bad finger - and you could tell as it affected him. Now in 9 more days if he’s healed more I suspect he starts. Flores knows Tua gives them the best chance to win. If he didn’t feel that way he would have put JB back in the game. I’m ok w how he’s handling this. Last thing you want is that finger getting injured worse. There was one play where a defender karate chopped his hand on purpose I assume. Can’t take that risk. That said, he’s obviously close to ready and I expect him to play this coming week.