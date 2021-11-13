 Brian Flores: Health will factor into whether Tua Tagovailoa starts at QB in Week 11 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Flores: Health will factor into whether Tua Tagovailoa starts at QB in Week 11

www.yahoo.com

Brian Flores: Health will factor into whether Tua Tagovailoa starts at QB in Week 11

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was healthy enough to play, but not healthy enough to start Thursday’s game against the Ravens with the fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand. Tagovailoa entered the game after Jacoby Brissett hurt his knee, completing 8-of-13 passes for 158...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

Brian Flores can not be brought back as coach next year. Name one thing he excels at as coach. He’s mishandling this QB situation so bad it’s being mocked by the National media. It’s time.
 
Someone told me Brian Flores was calling the defensive plays for the first time this year the last game against the ravens, I don't know where he got that info, but if it that is true, he is definitely worth keeping. The defense was incredible last game against an elite offensive team with a bonafide superstar MVP, and we handled him and them.

If that is the case, I still see potential in him. Maybe he needs to develop still as a coach, as a player would as a player. This is his first time being a head coach.
 
www.yahoo.com

Brian Flores: Health will factor into whether Tua Tagovailoa starts at QB in Week 11

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was healthy enough to play, but not healthy enough to start Thursday’s game against the Ravens with the fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand. Tagovailoa entered the game after Jacoby Brissett hurt his knee, completing 8-of-13 passes for 158...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

Brian Flores can not be brought back as coach next year. Name one thing he excels at as coach. He’s mishandling this QB situation so bad it’s being mocked buy the National media. It’s time.
Excels at starting slow and then going on runs.

Good defensive coach.
 
Excels at starting slow and then going on runs.

Good defensive coach.
Is he a good defensive coach? What evidence do we have? One season, last year? He didn't even have the coordinator position in NE. Who knows what he did and didn't do?
 
So Tua’s healthy enough to back up and come into play the game, but with 10 days off Tua’s health is still a ❓
To be fair it’s only been a day since he played on the bad finger - and you could tell as it affected him. Now in 9 more days if he’s healed more I suspect he starts. Flores knows Tua gives them the best chance to win. If he didn’t feel that way he would have put JB back in the game. I’m ok w how he’s handling this. Last thing you want is that finger getting injured worse. There was one play where a defender karate chopped his hand on purpose I assume. Can’t take that risk. That said, he’s obviously close to ready and I expect him to play this coming week.
 
royalshank said:
To be fair it’s only been a day since he played on the bad finger - and you could tell as it affected him. Now in 9 more days if he’s healed more I suspect he starts. Flores knows Tua gives them the best chance to win. If he didn’t feel that way he would have put JB back in the game. I’m ok w how he’s handling this. Last thing you want is that finger getting injured worse. There was one play where a defender karate chopped his hand on purpose I assume. Can’t take that risk. That said, he’s obviously close to ready and I expect him to play this coming week.
It's far more fun to find a quote, spin it to say what reader wants, and speculate from there.
 
Someone told me Brian Flores was calling the defensive plays for the first time this year the last game against the ravens, I don't know where he got that info, but if it that is true, he is definitely worth keeping. The defense was incredible last game against an elite offensive team with a bonafide superstar MVP, and we handled him and them.

If that is the case, I still see potential in him. Maybe he needs to develop still as a coach, as a player would as a player. This is his first time being a head coach.
Even if that is the case then wtf did it take until WK 10? Maybe he’d be a great DC but he sucks as a HC
 
My guess is that he’ll start Brissett or go with that new practice squad guy, what’s his name Dolegala???
 
To be fair it’s only been a day since he played on the bad finger - and you could tell as it affected him. Now in 9 more days if he’s healed more I suspect he starts. Flores knows Tua gives them the best chance to win. If he didn’t feel that way he would have put JB back in the game. I’m ok w how he’s handling this. Last thing you want is that finger getting injured worse. There was one play where a defender karate chopped his hand on purpose I assume. Can’t take that risk. That said, he’s obviously close to ready and I expect him to play this coming week.
I feel like we're being deceived on the severity of this injury. Supposedly broken finger...which finger? No cast? Not put on IR? He's allowed to throw and and catch passes on the sideline with a "broken finger" "Last thing we need is that finger getting injured further" How does being the back up over starting a game prevent his finger from getting injured further?

I'm just saying this shady. I may be nearsighted, but I can't see stupid a mile away with Flores and this "injury"
 
Put JB in there for a quarter to take all the initial hits. Then when their defense gets tired from all those extra steps they've taken we put in Tua
 
