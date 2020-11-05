Brian Flores unloads: Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa on no 'audition'

Brian Flores had something he wanted to say about Tua Tagovailoa and so out of nowhere during a Zoom session with reporters Thursday, he got it off his chest.

"Look, there are a couple thing out there," Flores, the Dolphins coach, said. "Lets call it a source close to Dolphins' thinking in saying that we're auditioning Tua. I'm just going to tell you about my thinking. We brought Tua here because we believe in him. Same as all the other draft picks.

"We believe in developing players. And I think you guys have heard me talk about the development of players on a daily basis. That would be the opposite, giving somebody a 10-game audition. That would be my thinking on that. Just so everybody is clear."

Over the weekend, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported one factor in Miami's decision to turn to Tagovailoa now is their ownership of Houston's first- and second-round picks in the next NFL Draft.

"The Dolphins need to know what they have in Tagovailoa," Schefter reported.
It would not be unprecedented for a team to move on from a Top 10 quarterback after only one season. The Dolphins know that all too well, having once acquired Josh Rosen from the Cardinals, who cleared way for Kyler Murray.

But Flores' unsolicited message to his locker room, through reporters, is that he fully supports Tagovailoa, who was eased into the NFL in his debut last Sunday. Flores clearly would like to limit the already high pressure on Tagovailoa.




Brian Flores unloads: Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa on no 'audition'

i agree with brian that tua looks like a project that needs developed.

but, he's full of **** when he says these 10 games won't matter torwards next year.
 
i agree with brian that tua looks like a project that needs developed.

I think he meant as in their draft plans in the first freaking round is NOT going to be a Damn qb, I could give a fat baby's bottom how much he's got to develop. This staff has shown they will and can do that.

People want Tua to Dan right now. He's not but he will be fine and I believe the best qb the Dolphins have had since Dan. IMHO that is,
 
If Miami plays its draft cards right, we can get the pieces to make almost any quarterback look good. And I am confident that Tua is not any quarterback. I am very happy with where we are right now. Our biggest question at quarterback is who will be our number two going forward.
 
It up to Tua...dolphins will be stack in few yr..if he is good we will go deep into playoff. If he ain't we will be around 7 to 8 win team every yr..
 
