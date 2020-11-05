mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Brian Flores had something he wanted to say about Tua Tagovailoa and so out of nowhere during a Zoom session with reporters Thursday, he got it off his chest.
"Look, there are a couple thing out there," Flores, the Dolphins coach, said. "Lets call it a source close to Dolphins' thinking in saying that we're auditioning Tua. I'm just going to tell you about my thinking. We brought Tua here because we believe in him. Same as all the other draft picks.
"We believe in developing players. And I think you guys have heard me talk about the development of players on a daily basis. That would be the opposite, giving somebody a 10-game audition. That would be my thinking on that. Just so everybody is clear."
Over the weekend, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported one factor in Miami's decision to turn to Tagovailoa now is their ownership of Houston's first- and second-round picks in the next NFL Draft.
"The Dolphins need to know what they have in Tagovailoa," Schefter reported.
It would not be unprecedented for a team to move on from a Top 10 quarterback after only one season. The Dolphins know that all too well, having once acquired Josh Rosen from the Cardinals, who cleared way for Kyler Murray.
But Flores' unsolicited message to his locker room, through reporters, is that he fully supports Tagovailoa, who was eased into the NFL in his debut last Sunday. Flores clearly would like to limit the already high pressure on Tagovailoa.
Brian Flores unloads: Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa on no 'audition'
