Brian Flores unloads: Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa on no 'audition'

dnespins said: i agree with brian that tua looks like a project that needs developed.



but, he's full of **** when he says these 10 games won't matter torwards next year. Click to expand...

I think he meant as in their draft plans in the first freaking round is NOT going to be a Damn qb, I could give a fat baby's bottom how much he's got to develop. This staff has shown they will and can do that.People want Tua to Dan right now. He's not but he will be fine and I believe the best qb the Dolphins have had since Dan. IMHO that is,