DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 223
- Reaction score
- 394
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Brian Flores vs the Miami Dolphins Day 2 - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike, and Ian talk about the fallout from Tuesday’s big news that Brian Flores is suing the NFL and the Miami Dolphins. We talk about the latest information and news that came out on Wednesday and what this means for Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins. The...
dolphinstalk.com