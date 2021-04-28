 Bridgewater to Denver per sources | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bridgewater to Denver per sources

artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,599
Reaction score
4,229
#8 looks like we’re sitting in the driver’s seat
 
S

seble24

Rookie
Joined
Jan 27, 2003
Messages
69
Reaction score
47
If Fields drops, he would be hard to pass up in the range of 8 or later. I think he has as much potential as anyone in this draft.
 
S

SanMarino

Rookie
Joined
Feb 14, 2020
Messages
96
Reaction score
79
Age
41
Location
Canada
I hope this means they struck out with Atlanta as Atlanta told them they are going QB. 4 QB's go 1-4 forcing Denver to go to their fallback option and allowing Pitts to drop to us!

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom