Bring back Chad O'Shea as OC? and rid off the 2for1 clowns..

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,236
Reaction score
5,204
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
By saying you want to bringb back O'Shea what you really want to bring back is just letting Ryan Fitzpatrick drop back and throw it up for grabs to DVP or Gesicki every play. That wasn't O'Shea, that was Ryan Fitzpatrick.
 
Viggen

Viggen

Club Member
Joined
Jan 30, 2005
Messages
783
Reaction score
383
Location
Chester Springs, PA
Sirspud said:
By saying you want to bringb back O'Shea what you really want to bring back is just letting Ryan Fitzpatrick drop back and throw it up for grabs to DVP or Gesicki every play. That wasn't O'Shea, that was Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Click to expand...
Not to speak for the thread, but I think he was trying to solve our hot garbage OC situation with something. Chan is quite Retired from this poo.
 
deester11

deester11

Club Member
Joined
Oct 15, 2012
Messages
762
Reaction score
1,302
The stench of a two headed Collaborative effort just reeks. That's why there is no identity and no philosophy. Middling RB's and a shyt show line. What could go wrong? No mention of QB in this equation...
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,530
Reaction score
12,351
Location
New Jersey
O’Shea ran an offense that produced a leading rusher w 243 yards - the QB. No thank you.
 
Lilseb561

Lilseb561

Rookie
Joined
Oct 3, 2021
Messages
18
Reaction score
20
Age
28
Location
West Palm Beach, FL
It's really crazy he actually thought that would work. You can't have multiple people calling the shots. It just doesn't work that way. You need 1 main guy in charge of the offense.
 
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Since 84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
5,929
Reaction score
1,680
Location
Carolina
ANYONE WHO WATCHES SPORTS KNOWS YOU CANT HAVE TWO OF ANYTHING. SO WHAT DO THE FINS DO? THROW ANOTHER IDIOT IN THE OFFENSE MIX. NOW THERES THREE IDIOTS INVOLVED WITH THAT **** SHOW ON THE FIELD! GOOD JOB UN****ING THIS!
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Club Member
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
13,862
Reaction score
1,377
Location
Earth
No quality coach would touch this team..
Maybe Manny Diaz number is not busy..
 
OrangeBowl

OrangeBowl

Street Survivor
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2018
Messages
461
Reaction score
409
Age
61
Location
The Desert
I seriously doubt O'Shea comes back after the public corn holing he took from flores.
 
