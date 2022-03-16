 Bring back Jackeem Grant!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bring back Jackeem Grant!!!

Ok, but seriously, who’s handling the return duties this year? We were terrible at last year. Our returners weren’t good returners. Our longest PR was like 16 yards. Kickoffs weren’t any better. And we fumbled on PRs 3x without the little guy back there.

Yea, the title is in jest but who’s gonna do this job, ya’all? Any thoughts?
 
royalshank said:
Ok, but seriously, who’s handling the return duties this year? We were terrible at last year. Our returners weren’t good returners. Our longest PR was like 16 yards. Kickoffs weren’t any better. And we fumbled on PRs 3x without the little guy back there.

Yea, the title is in jest but who’s gonna do this job, ya’all? Any thoughts?
Grant had some amazing returns but almost no value at WR. It would have to be extremely cheap and even then I have to admit I was glad when we traded him for something
 
randy-jackson-its-a-no.gif
 
royalshank said:
I thought you’d be in here first - close!!! I kid, I kid! I am curious who’s going to do the job for us. I don’t want Holland or Waddle used that way.
I was actually posting that the same time as BC or I would have 😉
 
brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
6,872
Reaction score
6,640
We had a returner on the roster hiding in plain daylight.

Ladies and gentlemen…….I submit Robert Hunt for your approval.o
 
