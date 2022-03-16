Bring back Jackeem Grant!!!

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Ok, but seriously, who’s handling the return duties this year? We were terrible at last year. Our returners weren’t good returners. Our longest PR was like 16 yards. Kickoffs weren’t any better. And we fumbled on PRs 3x without the little guy back there.
Yea, the title is in jest but who’s gonna do this job, ya’all? Any thoughts?
