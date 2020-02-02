Bring in Greg Olsen for a year?

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,500
Reaction score
4,105
Location
Allentown, Pa
He’d have a wealth a knowledge to bring to his fellow North Jersey brethren, big Mike Gesicki.

I saw an article today stating he’d have interest in joining Ron Rivera in DC for a year so he doesn’t appear to be ring chasing.

He might not have much left to offer on the field, a reserve/leadership role might make sense for all involved.

Im gonna guess he’s still fond of South Florida.

Geiscki should establish himself as a top 6-8 NFL TE by next year, with the proper help.
 
H

hoops

exited stage left
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
62,896
Reaction score
13,038
Location
richmond va
Been hurt a lot of late. I mean a lot

And if I’m gesicki in terms of protecting my snap count I don’t want it
 
B

Burt Macklin

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
332
Reaction score
387
Location
St Louis, Missouri
The Ghost said:
He’d have a wealth a knowledge to bring to his fellow North Jersey brethren, big Mike Gesicki.

I saw an article today stating he’d have interest in joining Ron Rivera in DC for a year so he doesn’t appear to be ring chasing.

He might not have much left to offer on the field, a reserve/leadership role might make sense for all involved.

Im gonna guess he’s still fond of South Florida.

Geiscki should establish himself as a top 6-8 NFL TE by next year, with the proper help.
Click to expand...
Hell to the no. Just having flashbacks of the TE FA acquisitions in the last 10 seasons. The most successful was..... Probably Nick Oleary. Old TEs rarely pay off given past experience.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,500
Reaction score
4,105
Location
Allentown, Pa
Burt Macklin said:
Hell to the no. Just having flashbacks of the TE FA acquisitions in the last 10 seasons. The most successful was..... Probably Nick Oleary. Old TEs rarely pay off given past experience.
Click to expand...
Im looking at Olsen to help the TE I already have.

We don’t need a starter. Knowledge and information shouldn’t be discounted.

I’m trying to get the most of Gesicki.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
149
Reaction score
148
Location
Marco Island
Doesnt he have a lisfranc in his foot he's been fighting? Guys dominant but we need a new Greg Oldson not an old one.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,500
Reaction score
4,105
Location
Allentown, Pa
Fin-Loco said:
Doesnt he have a lisfranc in his foot he's been fighting? Guys dominant but we need a new Greg Oldson not an old one.
Click to expand...
That’s exactly my point.

does anyone read or just react?

this idea is about getting the most out of Mike Gesicki.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom