Bring in Greg Olsen for a year?

He’d have a wealth a knowledge to bring to his fellow North Jersey brethren, big Mike Gesicki.
I saw an article today stating he’d have interest in joining Ron Rivera in DC for a year so he doesn’t appear to be ring chasing.
He might not have much left to offer on the field, a reserve/leadership role might make sense for all involved.
Im gonna guess he’s still fond of South Florida.
Geiscki should establish himself as a top 6-8 NFL TE by next year, with the proper help.
