Bring in no names

I mean Flores had the team playing better football with a bunch of no name players, cut the players that just can't understand their role or how to play the game at a top level and bring in no name players. It can't get any worse than this can it?

Also drop the 2 OC concept, get 1 to be OC and be ready to replace him if he can't figure it out.

At this point you can't go into the next week with the same formula, it's just not cutting it!
 
hate the 2 ocs too.. pick one, make him accountable, and move on
 
