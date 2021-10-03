Brissett Sucks!!!!!

rocfins
Rookie
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2019
- Messages
- 26
- Reaction score
- 16
- Age
- 47
- Location
- portland,tn
It looks like to me he's giving himself a circumcision instead of playing QB
He's definitely a gutless QBWhen did you first get tipped off? I kind of knew when he was at NCSU... Great cast around him and he could barely achieve a winning record.
Honestly don't think he was ever NFL material.
He's not a QB you can win with...but "gutless".He's definitely a gutless QB
You mean the guy that people on this board said was Tannehill 2.0????Yes! should have drafted the other guy...