tay0365



Don't want to be negative, especially when Miami is winning, but Brissett is killing me.

I have defended Tua all weeken, and still think he can be our future franchise QB, but the one area Tua better start looking better is health, he can't continue to be injured every few weeks, or he's worthless.
 
MARINO1384



Tua wanted to play they wouldn’t let him. Whether there’s a motive to say Tuas injury prone so Flores gets a pass or if it’s well Tua is the future or has a chance to be the future let’s not do any damage in a meaningless game remains to be unscene
 
Schleprock



MARINO1384 said:
Tua wanted to play they wouldn’t let him. Whether there’s a motive to say Tuas injury prone so Flores gets a pass or if it’s well Tua is the future or has a chance to be the future let’s not do any damage in a meaningless game remains to be unscene
I'm beginning to think there is an agenda. Tua and his agent need to start documenting and planning

Tua no wrapped finger, looking into it on sideline, Robert's talking in his ear at end hyping him.....
 
utahphinsfan



tay0365 said:
Don't want to be negative, especially when Miami is winning, but Brissett is killing me.

I have defended Tua all weeken, and still think he can be our future franchise QB, but the one area Tua better start looking better is health, he can't continue to be injured every few weeks, or he's worthless.
It's like another thread. First Tua has bruised ribs then they are broken. Now, the finger. Let's not forget the walking IR list that is Dvp.

Going back as far as the whole Brees/Culpepper fiasco, is the medical staff competent?
 
R

rickd13

utahphinsfan said:
It's like another thread. First Tua has bruised ribs then they are broken. Now, the finger. Let's not forget the walking IR list that is Dvp.

Going back as far as the whole Brees/Culpepper fiasco, is the medical staff competent?
Do you really think this is the same medical staff from 2005?
 
Good_Dylan



I couldnt watch the Brisket and after the last game I watched him play I decided to tune out anytime he starts. I mean...what is the point? The guy will not be the answer here or anywhere else in the NFL. The product on the field does not warrant my time and attention so they dont get it.
 
