Broncos could be Great soon

Or fall back again.

The way theyre beating KC's offense with their D is pretty 'Wow'.

Their running game is well-equipped to be great and their stable of WR and TE is Very Talented.

If there was Ever a chariot in need of a driver it's these guys.

If Lock can take a step up they'd be a force in the AFC for quite a while.



What they did to Miami doesnt seem to be as much about Miami sucking as it shows how talented Denver's roster is. They found the mismatches vs Miami and pounded us. If they get even average QB play they can beat a lot of teams.

If they cant, then you get a team with their current record.