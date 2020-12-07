Broncos could be Great soon

ChitownPhins28

Or fall back again.
The way theyre beating KC's offense with their D is pretty 'Wow'.
Their running game is well-equipped to be great and their stable of WR and TE is Very Talented.
If there was Ever a chariot in need of a driver it's these guys.
If Lock can take a step up they'd be a force in the AFC for quite a while.

What they did to Miami doesnt seem to be as much about Miami sucking as it shows how talented Denver's roster is. They found the mismatches vs Miami and pounded us. If they get even average QB play they can beat a lot of teams.
If they cant, then you get a team with their current record.
 
Sirspud

Lock obviously has atm talent but qb play is about not having bad games as much as your better moments and he just makes too many mistakes to be trusted.

The defense and running game is there. Even developing receivers.
 
Lock will be a decent QB, I think. He tore up a couple of decent defenses in the SEC, IIRC.
 
ChitownPhins28

Damn, with Watkins back, KC's stable of stud receiving options is so deep and dangerous.
Pittsburgh is undefeated yet KC is the best team in football.
KC's D is almost always playing with a lead and are able to limit opposing offenses from keeping up with KC's offense. It's not a high bar but they seldom fail to clear it.
 
