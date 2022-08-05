Brooks: Ranking this year's blockbuster WR deals

Ranking NFL's blockbuster receiver deals: Most bang for the buck? Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk Since March, a whopping 11 wideouts have signed contracts averaging at least $20 million per year. Who'll provide the most bang for the buck? Bucky Brooks offers his rankings. Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk.

RankTyreek HillMiami Dolphins · Age 28THE CONTRACT: Four years, $120 million ($30 million APY).The hype is real when it comes to the six-time Pro Bowler's impact on Miami's offense. Hill's speed and explosiveness will not only lead to chunk plays for No. 10 himself, but they'll set up his teammates for big gains against overextended defenses. As one of the most feared big-play threats in the league, Hill's mere presence changes how opposing defenses will approach the Dolphins. With Jaylen Waddle opposite Hill and tight end Mike Gesicki on the inside, this is a track team of a receiving corps that'll keep defensive coordinators up late into the night.