Brooms OUT!

Bumpus
Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Sweep, baby!!!
That’s 3 straight, and 4 of the last 5 vs the Cheatriots.
I could be wrong, but I believe that’s the first time Belichick has lost 3 straight times to ANY team.
It wasn’t him, it was TB all along.
**** the Patriots!
**** Bill Belichick!
