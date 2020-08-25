Browns claim Weaver

DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
4,347
Reaction score
2,581
We couldn't figure anything out to try to keep the guy?

Seems like a watsed pick.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
41,555
Reaction score
23,427
Age
56
Location
So Cal
Smokedogg1973 said:
Don't they have a few other roster spots available? If not they probably could have cut someone else to make room for Trent. The bottom line is they didn't like Weaver and didn't care if they lost him.
Click to expand...
Brother they are currently at 80.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Roster: Official Dolphins Roster
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com
 
A

ANMoore

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
1,699
Reaction score
2,068
Sounds like Miami played a numbers game. Flo said the percentage was low in situations like this, they obviously don’t love the player so they chanced it. He gone

I won’t lose any sleep. They valued Trent Harris over him 🥴
 
