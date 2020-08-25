Browns claim Weaver

Couldn’t have done that. Got this from brother @Albert Romano post.
Should have been put on IR
Ya they could have done it if they kept him on on the active roster until cut day and then put him on the IR.
Yes but then you couldn't bring Trent back on the team.
The browns are happy to wait out his injury.
Don't they have a few other roster spots available? If not they probably could have cut someone else to make room for Trent. The bottom line is they didn't like Weaver and didn't care if they lost him.
Only time will tell. It was a risk but then again I read on the site that who would claim a 5th round pick.
What a waste of a pick
Brother they are currently at 80.
So You are the GM bro you are going to hold him a spot when you could bring another player in to see what they offer?
So they could cut someone else to make room for Trent. I'm sure they have an idea of who is getting cut at this point. Maybe a 4th string CB or WR?