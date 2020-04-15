Browns have "new" unis too

CedarPhin
King of the Moondoggers
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2008
- Messages
- 24,770
- Reaction score
- 3,696
- Location
- Ice Station Zebra
Cleveland Browns Unveil New Uniforms
The Cleveland Browns returned to their roots when they unveiled new uniforms on Wednesday afternoon. The uniforms effectively wipe out the franchise’s previous update, which occurred ahead of the 2015 season, and reintroduces the traditional striping patterns worn by greats […]
news.sportslogos.net
Basically their old ones. Another masterful job by Nike.