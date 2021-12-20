 Browns or Raiders tonight? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Browns or Raiders tonight?

B

BAdkins159

I’ve looked at a lot of different scenarios but can’t figure who we need to win tonight for our playoff chances!!
 
tay0365

tay0365

Browns, if some other team other then the Ravens wins their division, Miami being tied with Ravens would be a good thing...Add to that Raiders getting another loss (Don't want tie breaker with them)
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

BAdkins159 said:
I’ve looked at a lot of different scenarios but can’t figure who we need to win tonight for our playoff chances!!
It's still too early to definitively know what's best for Miami's chances. Cleveland could conceivably win their division still, and if so, it wouldn't affect us should we be battling for a playoff spot. The Raiders have the head-to-head advantage with us, and there's no way they're winning their division, but they play the Broncos, Colts and Chargers, so if they beat Cleveland, it helps us SoS-wise.

Cleveland has the Packers, Steelers and Bengals. I don't think either team will win out the last three weeks, and our playoff chances are predicated on doing so.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

tay0365 said:
Browns, if some other team other then the Ravens wins their division, Miami being tied with Ravens would be a good thing...Add to that Raiders getting another loss (Don't want tie breaker with them)
I don't think head-to-head will be a factor. I think there will be at least three teams with the same record, so it'll come down to conference record or record against the same opponents.

Hell, we can actually still win the division, assuming we win out, NE loses a game before they play us and Buffalo finishes 9-8. It's not likely, but it could happen.

Edit: Assuming conference record comes into play, we definitely want the Bengals to win their division, because they're 6-3, the Ravens are 5-5, like us, and the Browns are 4-5. Assuming we end up with a 7-5 conference record, I think that will be enough to beat out the Ravens and Browns. The Raiders are 4-4.
 
G

GRYPHONK

The less teams to worry about the better.

I have more faith in Cincy then Browns.

Raiders win tonight all but eliminates them and Miami ahead of Cleveland and Miami takes the #10 spot.

Cincy already took the lead in division knocking Ravens to the wildcard spot.

We don't need another team ahead of the ravens
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

GRYPHONK said:
The less teams to worry about the better.

I have more faith in Cincy then Browns.

Raiders win tonight all but eliminates them and Miami ahead of Cleveland and Miami takes the #10 spot.

Cincy already took the lead in division knocking Ravens to the wildcard spot.

We don't need another team ahead of the ravens
Especially since Mullens is starting for Cleveland tonight
 
