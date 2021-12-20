Browns or Raiders tonight?

BAdkins159
I’ve looked at a lot of different scenarios but can’t figure who we need to win tonight for our playoff chances!!
It's still too early to definitively know what's best for Miami's chances. Cleveland could conceivably win their division still, and if so, it wouldn't affect us should we be battling for a playoff spot. The Raiders have the head-to-head advantage with us, and there's no way they're winning their division, but they play the Broncos, Colts and Chargers, so if they beat Cleveland, it helps us SoS-wise.
I don't think head-to-head will be a factor. I think there will be at least three teams with the same record, so it'll come down to conference record or record against the same opponents.
Especially since Mullens is starting for Cleveland tonightThe less teams to worry about the better.
I have more faith in Cincy then Browns.
Raiders win tonight all but eliminates them and Miami ahead of Cleveland and Miami takes the #10 spot.
Cincy already took the lead in division knocking Ravens to the wildcard spot.
We don't need another team ahead of the ravens