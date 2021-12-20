Browns or Raiders tonight?

tay0365 said: Browns, if some other team other then the Ravens wins their division, Miami being tied with Ravens would be a good thing...Add to that Raiders getting another loss (Don't want tie breaker with them) Click to expand...

I don't think head-to-head will be a factor. I think there will be at least three teams with the same record, so it'll come down to conference record or record against the same opponents.Hell, we can actually still win the division, assuming we win out, NE loses a game before they play us and Buffalo finishes 9-8. It's not likely, but it could happen.Edit: Assuming conference record comes into play, we definitely want the Bengals to win their division, because they're 6-3, the Ravens are 5-5, like us, and the Browns are 4-5. Assuming we end up with a 7-5 conference record, I think that will be enough to beat out the Ravens and Browns. The Raiders are 4-4.