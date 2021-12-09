Bucky Brooks Details 3 Reasons Why The Fins Should Look No Further Than Tua As Franchise QB

Miami needs to seriously evaluate what to do with the O-Line, and that's not just speaking of the players, coaching is just, if not more important.



You give Tua an O-line that can give him time, that would be as lethal as going out, and adding pro-bowl receivers all around Tua.



At the very least get a Tackle in FA that can play consistently at Tua's blind side.



Miami's offense could be worlds better next year with just enough moves to make Tua's job to succeed, just a bit easier.