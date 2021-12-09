 Bucky Brooks Details 3 Reasons Why The Fins Should Look No Further Than Tua As Franchise QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bucky Brooks Details 3 Reasons Why The Fins Should Look No Further Than Tua As Franchise QB

D

dreamblk

Club Member
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
550
Reaction score
749
What we knew from the beginning... that is why he was drafted #5... just took a while for the front office to realize they made the right decision.
 
gofins60

gofins60

Club Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
2,836
Reaction score
1,789
Location
Allentown, PA
I want to see Tua in a REAL offense; not this garbage with no protection, mostly short passes, and a crappy running game. However, if by some miracle they fix the o-line and get a good RB next season and Tua is STILL throwing mostly short passes, then I'll be looking forward to the next regime and QB. I hate dink-and-dunk!
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
16,057
Reaction score
9,475
Location
NJ
Miami needs to seriously evaluate what to do with the O-Line, and that's not just speaking of the players, coaching is just, if not more important.

You give Tua an O-line that can give him time, that would be as lethal as going out, and adding pro-bowl receivers all around Tua.

At the very least get a Tackle in FA that can play consistently at Tua's blind side.

Miami's offense could be worlds better next year with just enough moves to make Tua's job to succeed, just a bit easier.
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Perennial All-Pro
Joined
Jun 2, 2002
Messages
8,045
Reaction score
607
Location
Carolina
gofins60 said:
I want to see Tua in a REAL offense; not this garbage with no protection, mostly short passes, and a crappy running game. However, if by some miracle they fix the o-line and get a good RB next season and Tua is STILL throwing mostly short passes, then I'll be looking forward to the next regime and QB. I hate dink-and-dunk!
Click to expand...

If you look back at the last time Tua had an o-line and a running game I think you wouldn't have too many concerns about him throwing mostly short passes. I'd be more worried about him putting too much faith into his arm and making risky throws downfield.

Either way its going to be a learning experience. I'm just thrilled to be able to watch a talented natural QB in Miami. Except for that little sojourn with Pennington its been a long and painful road these past few decades.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
16,634
Reaction score
29,098
gofins60 said:
I want to see Tua in a REAL offense; not this garbage with no protection, mostly short passes, and a crappy running game. However, if by some miracle they fix the o-line and get a good RB next season and Tua is STILL throwing mostly short passes, then I'll be looking forward to the next regime and QB. I hate dink-and-dunk!
Click to expand...
www.redandblack.com

Second-and-26 and the pass that has burned Georgia time and again

It took Georgia one half of the 2018 national championship to build a 13-0 lead, but it only took one play to crush Georgia's dream of its first national title
www.redandblack.com www.redandblack.com
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
16,057
Reaction score
9,475
Location
NJ
gofins60 said:
I want to see Tua in a REAL offense; not this garbage with no protection, mostly short passes, and a crappy running game. However, if by some miracle they fix the o-line and get a good RB next season and Tua is STILL throwing mostly short passes, then I'll be looking forward to the next regime and QB. I hate dink-and-dunk!
Click to expand...
Not that I'm a fan also, but I guess you must have hated the Patriots Brady run Offense.

Tua can, and will make deeper passes if given time...Tua has this thing about getting killed while giving his receiver that extra second to get behind the defense.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,270
Reaction score
18,679
Location
Bahamas
gofins60 said:
I want to see Tua in a REAL offense; not this garbage with no protection, mostly short passes, and a crappy running game. However, if by some miracle they fix the o-line and get a good RB next season and Tua is STILL throwing mostly short passes, then I'll be looking forward to the next regime and QB. I hate dink-and-dunk!
Click to expand...
Dink and dunk won 6 Super Bowls in NE.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom