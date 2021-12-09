Bucky Brooks Details 3 Reasons Why The Fins Should Look No Further Than Tua As Franchise QB

Vaark
I want to see Tua in a REAL offense; not this garbage with no protection, mostly short passes, and a crappy running game. However, if by some miracle they fix the o-line and get a good RB next season and Tua is STILL throwing mostly short passes, then I'll be looking forward to the next regime and QB. I hate dink-and-dunk!
Not that I'm a fan also, but I guess you must have hated the Patriots Brady run Offense.
Dink and dunk won 6 Super Bowls in NE.
Fair, honest and balancedI like Bucky Brooks allready. Who is he?