Buffalo Bills, Mitchell Trubisky agree to 1-year deal

Bills nab QB Trubisky to serve as backup to Allen Mitchell Trubisky, who lost the starting job to Nick Foles with the Bears last season before reclaiming it, has reached a one-year deal with the Bills to serve as the backup to Josh Allen.

Nice safe back up for Allen._________________________________________________Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reached a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday to serve as the backup to starter Josh Allen Terms were not announced.Bills GM Brandon Beane said this is a "reset" for Trubisky and that he doesn't expect the No. 2 pick in 2017 to be a long-term option behind Allen.