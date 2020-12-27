Buffalo's Thoughts

Looking over at twobillsdrive.com trying to get a feel for how they view us. Mixed feelings about coach Flo, the Tua bashing in this thread is real. They do not respect the kid.
Tuna rubbed a lot of fans wrong (and teams) with the NFL is easy quote. In or out of Context that is what a lot of people, players and teams remember. Similar but to a lesser disrespect as Ju Ju tik toks on teams logos.
Bimmer323i 1Posted 11 hours ago
Something about Tua just irks the heck outta me... The way he throws and looks out on the field.... I frankly can’t even stand the sight of the guy.... I hope it’s cold windy and snowing next weekend when the dolphins come to town cause I’d love to see our defense smash the living#%^* outta that guy....
Haha... kind of funny
Allen has played well this year, but add up his interceptions and fumbles and that's something he still needs to work on.Tua had a bad game last night, but this season is still more impressive than Josh Allen's rookie year
He didn't say the NFL was easy.Tuna rubbed a lot of fans wrong (and teams) with the NFL is easy quote. In or out of Context that is what a lot of people, players and teams remember. Similar but to a lesser disrespect as Ju Ju tik toks on teams logos.
Again as I said doesn’t matter what he meant. It is how Fans, players and Teams took it.He didn't say the NFL was easy.
He said he thought it would be harder, meaning he thought he would see more complicated looks than he had seen to that point. End of story.