 Buffalo's Thoughts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Buffalo's Thoughts

artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,998
Reaction score
3,502
Bills fans auto take another look at Josh Allen’s first year and then Take a look at the players he has around him. Tula is working during Covid with no preseason and essentially no stars. Apples to oranges
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
354
Reaction score
315
Location
Minnesota

Bimmer323i 1​

Posted 11 hours ago
Something about Tua just irks the heck outta me... The way he throws and looks out on the field.... I frankly can’t even stand the sight of the guy.... I hope it’s cold windy and snowing next weekend when the dolphins come to town cause I’d love to see our defense smash the living#%^* outta that guy....

Haha... kind of funny
 
dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

Sucker Free Sunday
Club Member
Joined
May 30, 2010
Messages
580
Reaction score
215
Do agree with them with some of their comments. Tua can not have another less than 100 yard game going into the 4th quarter. Especially since Josh Allen threw for over 400 yards against us last game.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
3,916
Reaction score
934
Location
Orlando, FL
eMCee85 said:

Bimmer323i 1​

Posted 11 hours ago
Something about Tua just irks the heck outta me... The way he throws and looks out on the field.... I frankly can’t even stand the sight of the guy.... I hope it’s cold windy and snowing next weekend when the dolphins come to town cause I’d love to see our defense smash the living#%^* outta that guy....

Haha... kind of funny
Click to expand...
Tuna rubbed a lot of fans wrong (and teams) with the NFL is easy quote. In or out of Context that is what a lot of people, players and teams remember. Similar but to a lesser disrespect as Ju Ju tik toks on teams logos.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,714
Reaction score
5,822
greasyObnoxious said:
Tua had a bad game last night, but this season is still more impressive than Josh Allen's rookie year
Click to expand...
Allen has played well this year, but add up his interceptions and fumbles and that's something he still needs to work on.

Miami didn't pressure him much in the first meeting. The Dolphins absolutely have to bring the pass rush.

Agree, Tua took a step back in this one. He played similarly to the Denver game. Held the ball too long at times and played a little tentative. He needs a big bounce back game.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,699
Reaction score
6,018
Location
Allentown, Pa
It’s ironic that because we are a better team than we should be we are somehow not up to par with better teams than us?

It’s hilarious what success can do to some people.

Buffalo was always going to be the 2020 AFCE champs.

Sorry for making it closer than it should’ve been. - Tua
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,044
Reaction score
1,803
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
BillsFanInPeace said:
Tuna rubbed a lot of fans wrong (and teams) with the NFL is easy quote. In or out of Context that is what a lot of people, players and teams remember. Similar but to a lesser disrespect as Ju Ju tik toks on teams logos.
Click to expand...
He didn't say the NFL was easy.
He said he thought it would be harder, meaning he thought he would see more complicated looks than he had seen to that point. End of story.
Juju dancing on other team's logos is way worse. You can literally see what he is doing, and it was done INTENTIONALLY to disrespect.
Some people can even change the reality of what Tua said by reporting that he said the NFL is easy, when that's not what he said.
I saw JUJU dance on the logo. No changing what is caught on film. If you go back and watch the film on Tua's interview, you will see what he said.
 
Banksy

Banksy

Club Member
Joined
Jan 4, 2018
Messages
1,071
Reaction score
2,442
Location
England
Don't these morons have some tables to jump through? I guess losing four straight SB's will do that to you. Delusional fanbase.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom