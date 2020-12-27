Buffalo's Thoughts

BillsFanInPeace said: Tuna rubbed a lot of fans wrong (and teams) with the NFL is easy quote. In or out of Context that is what a lot of people, players and teams remember. Similar but to a lesser disrespect as Ju Ju tik toks on teams logos. Click to expand...

He didn't say the NFL was easy.He said he thought it would be harder, meaning he thought he would see more complicated looks than he had seen to that point. End of story.Juju dancing on other team's logos is way worse. You can literally see what he is doing, and it was done INTENTIONALLY to disrespect.Some people can even change the reality of what Tua said by reporting that he said the NFL is easy, when that's not what he said.I saw JUJU dance on the logo. No changing what is caught on film. If you go back and watch the film on Tua's interview, you will see what he said.