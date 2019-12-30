Build around Fitzpatrick

Not for the long term of course, but he's a hell of a stopgap. I don't know any fans here who want Herbert. Fromm's stock plummeted. That leaves Tua when it comes to first round considerations at QB.



A few things about Tua's injury.



On draft day, the Dolphins and other teams will know more about Tua's medical report. We won't. We'll hear about sources, but it'll be conflicting and we won't know who to trust. Even with all the information in your hands, it's still a huge risk considering he could develop arthritis, he could suffer setbacks in recovery, etc.



On the other hand, do you really want to experience the pain of passing on a 2nd injured QB who could end up being an All-Pro? It's a tough decision.



Analysts point towards the 2021 draft, with the Clemson and Ohio State QBs being available then. Yes, I know. Things change. Everyone said this class would be great. Now Herbert's stock seems to be down and Tua needs oil for his hip.



Fortunately, if they opted to look for their guy next year, I'm sure they'd still draft a QB after round 1 to develop.



I could stomach a first round like this if they don't go for Tua @ 5:



#5 - Isaiah Simmons

#18 - K'Lavon Chaisson

#2? - Creed Humphrey



Grab a tackle and RB in round 2, and the team could be much better. Fitz has been keeping us in games all season. He'll be better with more talent.



They still have plenty ammunition to move up and get a guy next year if it came down to it. Teams always want to trade up. They could trade a 2nd this year for a 1st next year and we'll end up with 3 first round picks. That plus more picks and/or a player is enough to trade up to the top 5.