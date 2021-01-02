Building the Dolphin roster through the pain of other teams...

Titans $8,051,211 ($2,508,789) 35 $171,976,469 $722,320 Bills $2,787,152 ($3,152,848) 42 $175,331,692 $2,041,156 Bears ($89,572) ($10,649,572) 35 $181,073,580 $1,870,992 Raiders ($7,622,096) ($15,542,096) 39 $187,083,331 $1,220,765 Vikings ($8,387,671) ($11,027,671) 47 $188,380,357 $507,314 Texans ($13,559,400) ($16,859,400) 46 $199,248,959 $361,441 Chiefs ($13,752,129) ($23,652,129) 36 $194,630,603 $693,526 Rams ($20,928,472) ($24,888,472) 45 $194,677,707 $8,591,765 Steelers ($21,009,219) ($31,569,219) 35 $202,576,260 $362,959 Packers ($21,041,244) ($27,641,244) 41 $200,938,102 $353,142 Falcons ($24,394,641) ($37,594,641) 31 $194,684,522 $7,810,119 Eagles ($70,724,761) ($70,724,761) 52 $269,284,972 $539,789 Saints ($95,050,739) ($99,010,739) 45 $276,015,521 $381,218

These are the teams who are presently over next year's cap (via overthecap.com)The 4th column is the number of players that they current have on their signed roster for 2021. For instance, the Chiefs are already over the cap by 23 million dollars, and yet, only have 36 signed players. As good as they are, they are already sliding into cap Hell. The 7 or 8 cheap drafted players that they get this year won't even fill their roster.These are the teams that MUST shed players over even worse, convert their stars contracts into bonus money (which will only delay the pain into 2022 and beyond). Some of these teams are looking at a complete tear down and are in danger of losing every single good player on their roster. Sometimes you can't even cut a good player, because this only causes their past bonuses to be immediately payable vs. the cap and you actually make things worse. For instance, Michael Thomas of the Saints. His cap number is 18 million, but they would actually LOSE 4.2 million by cutting him (so he isn't really available).I bring this up, because many people look at Miami cap number (approximately 26 million in space), and think, "Gosh, we should go spend all of that... RIGHT NOW), but this just isn't the way to build for the long haul, this just leads to problems almost immediately... and as you can see from the Saints and the Eagles... eventually the payment comes due... and while this is okay with an older team, because they've got to win RIGHT NOW because they are out of time, but the Dolphins are THE youngest team in the NFL.I could go on at length, but instead... I encourage you to go to overthecap.com and get into the details on just which signed players (from other teams) are truly available. Look for teams in cap Hell who have players that, when traded or released, (and the situations ARE different) would generate savings against the cap for those teams. Some of these teams will be jettisoning 5-10 effective veterans just due to not being to pay them.Good Luck.