Building the Dolphin roster through the pain of other teams...

These are the teams who are presently over next year's cap (via overthecap.com)

The 4th column is the number of players that they current have on their signed roster for 2021. For instance, the Chiefs are already over the cap by 23 million dollars, and yet, only have 36 signed players. As good as they are, they are already sliding into cap Hell. The 7 or 8 cheap drafted players that they get this year won't even fill their roster.

These are the teams that MUST shed players over even worse, convert their stars contracts into bonus money (which will only delay the pain into 2022 and beyond). Some of these teams are looking at a complete tear down and are in danger of losing every single good player on their roster. Sometimes you can't even cut a good player, because this only causes their past bonuses to be immediately payable vs. the cap and you actually make things worse. For instance, Michael Thomas of the Saints. His cap number is 18 million, but they would actually LOSE 4.2 million by cutting him (so he isn't really available).

I bring this up, because many people look at Miami cap number (approximately 26 million in space), and think, "Gosh, we should go spend all of that... RIGHT NOW), but this just isn't the way to build for the long haul, this just leads to problems almost immediately... and as you can see from the Saints and the Eagles... eventually the payment comes due... and while this is okay with an older team, because they've got to win RIGHT NOW because they are out of time, but the Dolphins are THE youngest team in the NFL.

I could go on at length, but instead... I encourage you to go to overthecap.com and get into the details on just which signed players (from other teams) are truly available. Look for teams in cap Hell who have players that, when traded or released, (and the situations ARE different) would generate savings against the cap for those teams. Some of these teams will be jettisoning 5-10 effective veterans just due to not being to pay them.

Good Luck.

Titans$8,051,211($2,508,789)35$171,976,469$722,320
Bills$2,787,152($3,152,848)42$175,331,692$2,041,156
Bears($89,572)($10,649,572)35$181,073,580$1,870,992
Raiders($7,622,096)($15,542,096)39$187,083,331$1,220,765
Vikings($8,387,671)($11,027,671)47$188,380,357$507,314
Texans($13,559,400)($16,859,400)46$199,248,959$361,441
Chiefs($13,752,129)($23,652,129)36$194,630,603$693,526
Rams($20,928,472)($24,888,472)45$194,677,707$8,591,765
Steelers($21,009,219)($31,569,219)35$202,576,260$362,959
Packers($21,041,244)($27,641,244)41$200,938,102$353,142
Falcons($24,394,641)($37,594,641)31$194,684,522$7,810,119
Eagles($70,724,761)($70,724,761)52$269,284,972$539,789
Saints($95,050,739)($99,010,739)45$276,015,521$381,218
 
We can definitely get some key players in the FA and draft. I expect us to be much better in 2021
 
What is often overlooked is Miami will likely carry ~$10mm over into the '21 season. That's not much spendable cap.

Still don't expect Miami to spend big in FA. The good news is there could be so many good players available because of cap, Miami may get some pretty good FA's without spending a lot
 
Yeah I'm hesitant to make those contracts like most here, but I'm starting to lean towards paying established players over rolling the dice. We have a fair amount of young predominately untested talent to consider in the coming years. Wouldn't want to have to lose some of those people. On the fence on this still.
 
