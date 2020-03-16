Building the trenches

jimthefin
I am happy to see that the team realizes this is how you build a sustainable franchise.
I hope we see more concentration on the DL and the OL in the Draft as well.
You can quibble about whether you like Flowers and Lawson or not but they are clear upgrades for fair $$$ and reasonable years.
This is NOT the Miami Dolphins FA shopping spree we have come to know and hate.
