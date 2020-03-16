Building the trenches

I am happy to see that the team realizes this is how you build a sustainable franchise.

I hope we see more concentration on the DL and the OL in the Draft as well.

You can quibble about whether you like Flowers and Lawson or not but they are clear upgrades for fair $$$ and reasonable years.

This is NOT the Miami Dolphins FA shopping spree we have come to know and hate.
 
ANMoore said:
Good post.

$20 mil a year for two good young cogs on both sides of the line. In arguably our two most desperate positions.

love it.
Apparently while Lawson does have some pass rush ability and did work getting behind the line last year (TFL and QB hits); Bills fans are saying he is a great edge setter and run stuffing DE. Boy is that needed with how sad the D line worked in the run game.
 
Dolphinator530 said:
Apparently while Lawson does have some pass rush ability and did work getting behind the line last year (TFL and QB hits); Bills fans are saying he is a great edge setter and run stuffing DE. Boy is that needed with how sad the D line worked in the run game.
Honestly, that's what I always remembered about Lawson in college.
 
The NE/Flores scheme calls for a DE who can set the edge and is strong against the run and can be bumped inside on passing downs.He fits very well in Miami.

He also appears to be coming into his own so he may improve on his pass rushing stats in Miami.
 
jimthefin said:
I am happy to see that the team realizes this is how you build a sustainable franchise.

I hope we see more concentration on the DL and the OL in the Draft as well.

You can quibble about whether you like Flowers and Lawson or not but they are clear upgrades for fair $$$ and reasonable years.

This is NOT the Miami Dolphins FA shopping spree we have come to know and hate.
Amen
 
IMO both of the signings are excellent. Flowers and Lawson will be key pieces in bridging together our rebuild. Outside of DVP and X we have no vets on significant contracts. Nor do we have any players set for a large pay increase any time soon. Guys on 3 year contracts will be gone before we have to extend any of the players from our incoming draft class if they don’t pan out.
 
jimthefin said:
I am happy to see that the team realizes this is how you build a sustainable franchise.

I hope we see more concentration on the DL and the OL in the Draft as well.

You can quibble about whether you like Flowers and Lawson or not but they are clear upgrades for fair $$$ and reasonable years.

This is NOT the Miami Dolphins FA shopping spree we have come to know and hate.
Well said.
 
