Building Through the Draft on Track

Gesicki will be a free agent after 2021. Gesicki may command a top salary in the market. He generates a compensatory pick and we just drafted his replacement. We drafted McCain's replacement. We drafted Grant's replacement (immediately). We got rid of Flowers' contract for 2022.



Miami is creating options and will not be forced to overpay to retain their starters. Drafted players command lower salaries.



Creating future cap space is also crucial if we have to replace Tua. Byron Jones and X have the largest cap hits right now. Iggy might replace either if we need to replace either.



I see management's direction and it is geared to winning a super bowl (in the next 3 years). Flo is a great judge of talent but also has a back-up plan.



As far as RB, we have more pressing needs. The team likes a committee rather than a bell cow and RBs can be found in the 6th round or even UDFAs or other team's practice squads.