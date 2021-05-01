 Building Through the Draft on Track | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Building Through the Draft on Track

Gesicki will be a free agent after 2021. Gesicki may command a top salary in the market. He generates a compensatory pick and we just drafted his replacement. We drafted McCain's replacement. We drafted Grant's replacement (immediately). We got rid of Flowers' contract for 2022.

Miami is creating options and will not be forced to overpay to retain their starters. Drafted players command lower salaries.

Creating future cap space is also crucial if we have to replace Tua. Byron Jones and X have the largest cap hits right now. Iggy might replace either if we need to replace either.

I see management's direction and it is geared to winning a super bowl (in the next 3 years). Flo is a great judge of talent but also has a back-up plan.

As far as RB, we have more pressing needs. The team likes a committee rather than a bell cow and RBs can be found in the 6th round or even UDFAs or other team's practice squads.
 
I don't view it as Gesicki' replacement, I look at it as improving the TE room. Why would we not want to retain Gesicki, he is a decent weapon on this offense. TE costs are not that overwhelming and he's a good fit here.
I would think it is more if his demands are way higher than the production that we are in a great position to allow him to walk but I would hope the goal is to keep him.
 
I don't view it as Gesicki' replacement, I look at it as improving the TE room. Why would we not want to retain Gesicki, he is a decent weapon on this offense. TE costs are not that overwhelming and he's a good fit here.
I would think it is more if his demands are way higher than the production that we are in a great position to allow him to walk but I would hope the goal is to keep him.
It's not a matter of wanting to retain Gesicki. It's a matter of he's going to get paid WELL.
 
As far as RB, we have more pressing needs. The team likes a committee rather than a bell cow and RBs can be found in the 6th round or even UDFAs or other team's practice squads.
Anthing can be found in UDFA, if it falls through. But the likelihood is you will find only garbage there. We need blue chippers at all 53 spots, and that includes RB, right now.
 
It's not a matter of wanting to retain Gesicki. It's a matter of he's going to get paid WELL.
Yes, but is the production worth it....than I would want to keep him. If not, than don't let the door hit you in the a$$ on the way out, lol!
 
Some of the worst starters on this team just got replaced with serious talent, minus Mike Gesicki.

Davis, McCain and Grant needed upgrading. Nice to do it all in one shot.
 
Yes, but is the production worth it....than I would want to keep him. If not, than don't let the door hit you in the a$$ on the way out, lol!
Maybe! But you'd think with the additional passing catching threats in Waddle and Fuller on the roster a guy like M.Gesicki should absolutely feast!
 
