Bulletin Board Material

Belichick was asked about the difficulty of playing in Miami due to the heat and the Patriots’ struggles there. Belichick came armed with a typically Belichick response to brush the question aside.

“You’re certainly not referring to last year. We won 41-0 or something,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Belichick is slightly off — it was 43-0. That said, better to be talking about that than what happened the year before. The Patriots have lost five of their last seven games in Miami, and will be looking to actually foil the Dolphins’ playoff chances this time.



Take care of the Patriots and Raiders
 
Take care of the Patriots and Raiders
Please Fins PLEASE...... Go slap them in the mouth.
 
