Bulletin Board Material

Belichick was asked about theand the Patriots’ struggles there. Belichick came armed with a typically Belichick response to brush the question aside.Belichick is slightly off — it was 43-0. That said, better to be talking about that than what happened the year before . The Patriots have lost five of their last seven games in Miami, and will be looking to actually foil the Dolphins’ playoff chances this time.Take care of the Patriots and Raiders