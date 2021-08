Burrows stats were similar to Tuas yet the media believed Burrow was the future and Tua might need to be replaced.



I am curious if Burrow struggles if he will get the Tua treatment.



Or will his injury rightfully be used as justification?



I wish the kid well, and hope they don't Tua him. But it will say alot if he Getz the benefit of the doubt, which I believe he should just like Tua deserved