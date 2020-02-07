Burrow to work with Jordan Palmer prior to draft

Heard about this on the radio and have seen articles going back to last week about Carson's warning and Burrow's subsequent announcement of his pre draft work with Jordan. Doubt it changes anything as the stars are soooooo aligned and make this a perfect no brainer decision for the Bengals, but could be an interesting thing to follow. I would assume Carson will be at some of the workouts and likely will continue to be in Joe's ear non stop through the process. If there was even the smallest chance of Burrow saying he wont play for them he needed a scenario like this. Joe is a great kid, he checks every off field and personality box there is, and I would never get on the case of an athlete who at this point has no real choice where he goes saying "I want to go to xyz team or I dont want to play for XYZ team". This draft might be the craziest one since Elway or Eli.

I want to say I still prefer a healthy Tua over Burrow so not saying this is "Miami's chance" just an interesting thing to follow as we get closer to the workouts and draft. But before making any choice Burrow might need to speak with Neil Degrasse Tyson to make sure the Universe can handle this cosmic alignment being ignored HAHA.
 
Carson Palmer going off on the Bengals went over my head, just went and looked fpr what you are talking about.

look at the bottom of the article, Atweet quoting Burrow: "You want to go No. 1. But you also want to go to a great organization that is committed to winning. Committed to winning Super Bowls." - Joe Burrow on @dpshow

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2020/01/carson-palmer-blasts-bengals-as-a-warning-to-joe-burrow.html

Wouldnt it be hiliarious if both Tua and Burrow publicly stated that they wont play for the Bengals... :lol:
 
Yeah, Palmer has been very vocal about how often he would go to Brown (since they never had a GM) and say we need a piece here and a piece there and we could be real contenders. And nothing would happen. The culture to him was to be an NFL owner, have the cool job title, make a **** tons of money but not win games. Other franchises may make bad moves but they do them to try and put their organization in the best spot to make a SB run.

Mark Schlerth(sp) recalled a story on hard knocks where Brown in a meeting with NFL coaches told them he wouldnt get a TE after one went down with injury and they needed to convert this PS level DE to be the starting TE. Their roster may be better than Miami's at this time but I feel Miami has a much better direction hell I feel like the Redskins and Giants (Lions always in flux) have better plans and they JUST got new coaches. Look at rosters again May 1 and tell me where the Bengals are, likely 30th or worse. I bet Miami jumps 12+ spots in perception of roster talent and depth. Shows me there is direction and staff in place to make things happen to try and win a SB, the Bengals just shows me ticket sales were down so lets boost them by drafting the hometown kid.

I have said it since the first person said Miami won meaningless games, I KNOW it is better to have a staff that develops players, a HC who is a CEO and adjusts as he needs, tons of cap and draft capital and the #5 pick versus the #1 pick a 1-15 record nothing good to feel about the direction of the team or player development and a coaching staff already on thin ice.
 
I think this is being overblown and or over analyzed. Is there any team in the NFL that is not committed to winning and that is not trying to win a super bowl? If you a player wants to go #1, they should know they are going to a bad team. Bengals have made the playoffs from 2011-2015. Its not like they are the Cleveland Browns. I wish we had a chance at Burrow but Im also realistic. And in Joe Burrows lifetime, the Dolphins have been one of the worst franchises.
 
