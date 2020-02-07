Burrow to work with Jordan Palmer prior to draft

NBP81 said:



look at the bottom of the article, Atweet quoting Burrow: "You want to go No. 1. But you also want to go to a great organization that is committed to winning. Committed to winning Super Bowls." - Joe Burrow on



https://www.mlive.com/lions/2020/01/carson-palmer-blasts-bengals-as-a-warning-to-joe-burrow.html



Wouldnt it be hiliarious if both Tua and Burrow publicly stated that they wont play for the Bengals... Carson Palmer going off on the Bengals went over my head, just went and looked fpr what you are talking about.look at the bottom of the article, Atweet quoting Burrow: "You want to go No. 1. But you also want to go to a great organization that is committed to winning. Committed to winning Super Bowls." - Joe Burrow on @dpshow Wouldnt it be hiliarious if both Tua and Burrow publicly stated that they wont play for the Bengals... Click to expand...

Yeah, Palmer has been very vocal about how often he would go to Brown (since they never had a GM) and say we need a piece here and a piece there and we could be real contenders. And nothing would happen. The culture to him was to be an NFL owner, have the cool job title, make a **** tons of money but not win games. Other franchises may make bad moves but they do them to try and put their organization in the best spot to make a SB run.Mark Schlerth(sp) recalled a story on hard knocks where Brown in a meeting with NFL coaches told them he wouldnt get a TE after one went down with injury and they needed to convert this PS level DE to be the starting TE. Their roster may be better than Miami's at this time but I feel Miami has a much better direction hell I feel like the Redskins and Giants (Lions always in flux) have better plans and they JUST got new coaches. Look at rosters again May 1 and tell me where the Bengals are, likely 30th or worse. I bet Miami jumps 12+ spots in perception of roster talent and depth. Shows me there is direction and staff in place to make things happen to try and win a SB, the Bengals just shows me ticket sales were down so lets boost them by drafting the hometown kid.I have said it since the first person said Miami won meaningless games, I KNOW it is better to have a staff that develops players, a HC who is a CEO and adjusts as he needs, tons of cap and draft capital and the #5 pick versus the #1 pick a 1-15 record nothing good to feel about the direction of the team or player development and a coaching staff already on thin ice.