Burrow to work with Jordan Palmer prior to draft

Heard about this on the radio and have seen articles going back to last week about Carson's warning and Burrow's subsequent announcement of his pre draft work with Jordan. Doubt it changes anything as the stars are soooooo aligned and make this a perfect no brainer decision for the Bengals, but could be an interesting thing to follow. I would assume Carson will be at some of the workouts and likely will continue to be in Joe's ear non stop through the process. If there was even the smallest chance of Burrow saying he wont play for them he needed a scenario like this. Joe is a great kid, he checks every off field and personality box there is, and I would never get on the case of an athlete who at this point has no real choice where he goes saying "I want to go to xyz team or I dont want to play for XYZ team". This draft might be the craziest one since Elway or Eli.
I want to say I still prefer a healthy Tua over Burrow so not saying this is "Miami's chance" just an interesting thing to follow as we get closer to the workouts and draft. But before making any choice Burrow might need to speak with Neil Degrasse Tyson to make sure the Universe can handle this cosmic alignment being ignored HAHA.
