Burrow vs Tua

I was on the fence with Tua before I knew we'd be in position to get him but after seeing his tape and seeing how he processes things, is clutch in the moment I started to become a fan.



Personally I was never sold on Burrows, even if we had gotten him I'd have been just as skeptical because the amazing season he had, was just one. Was it a fluke, is that who he is? To me that's a that would continue to run thru my mind about the kid.



I don't worry about Tua's injury because everyone is going to have them and they seemed to be fluke type injuries. I hope the coaches do a number on him and get his body in the best shape it can be in and teach him that it's ok to throw the ball out of bounds sometimes and not take the hit.



Hoping we finally got the QB situation right. It's been way too long(and I was a big Tannehill fan) since we've had a franchise one.