Burrow vs Tua

nick1

nick1

I am Groot
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2004
Messages
26,731
Reaction score
6,720
Location
FL
This is going to be an inevitable rivalry their entire careers and might even get to play each other as rookies if both start. I personally think tua is better when healthy and has a higher ceiling, I said this before Tua was a dolphin
 
mrodriguez4096

mrodriguez4096

Surprise Everyone Fins!!!
Joined
Dec 15, 2005
Messages
827
Reaction score
111
Age
43
Location
Sacramento, CA
I was on the fence with Tua before I knew we'd be in position to get him but after seeing his tape and seeing how he processes things, is clutch in the moment I started to become a fan.

Personally I was never sold on Burrows, even if we had gotten him I'd have been just as skeptical because the amazing season he had, was just one. Was it a fluke, is that who he is? To me that's a that would continue to run thru my mind about the kid.

I don't worry about Tua's injury because everyone is going to have them and they seemed to be fluke type injuries. I hope the coaches do a number on him and get his body in the best shape it can be in and teach him that it's ok to throw the ball out of bounds sometimes and not take the hit.

Hoping we finally got the QB situation right. It's been way too long(and I was a big Tannehill fan) since we've had a franchise one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom