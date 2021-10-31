 Busted Coverage | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Busted Coverage

phinfann13

phinfann13

I’m watching Bucs/Saints and the Saints just blew a coverage to give the Bucs the lead.

This lead me to think about the last time we were on the plus side of a busted coverage. Can anybody come up with one?

It feels like we can’t trick one team into thinking we’re running something we’re not. We’re predictable and easy to defend.
 
S

Sirspud

Because you have to have the capability of running a full offense in the first place , at least before you're down two scores. Line, weapons, play calling, play design....
 
