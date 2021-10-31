phinfann13
I’m watching Bucs/Saints and the Saints just blew a coverage to give the Bucs the lead.
This lead me to think about the last time we were on the plus side of a busted coverage. Can anybody come up with one?
It feels like we can’t trick one team into thinking we’re running something we’re not. We’re predictable and easy to defend.
