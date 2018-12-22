Byu Qb - Zach Wilson

Rowdy1972

Had a little wager on the BYU game. First time watching freshman QB Zach Wilson. First series he whips a 15 yard out which opened up my eyes. Wasn't expecting the zip I saw. Next series he shows some real athletic ability. Eyes really open now. look up at the end of the third quarter and noticed he hadn't thrown an incomplete pass. As we say in the South "that dog will hunt". Was really impressed by the freshman. Someone to watch although he maybe 28 by the time he gets done with the mission trips at BYU. Not making a joke just saying.


Also I got a little Baker Mayfield vibe from him although he's 6'3. Had some swagger to him.
 
Been playing against air every Saturday. Needs to get tested but won’t happen until post season.
 
