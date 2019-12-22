Caldwell Update

dirwuf said: If we have a young QB, then of course...but if it's another year of Fitz, I don't see it. Click to expand...

I think Rosen will still be on the roster and Caldwell could certainly be a huge benefit in Rosen’s development. If they don’t draft Burrow or Tua, I hope they wait until the 2021 draft to select a QB.I just don’t see any QB in the 2020 except Burrow or a healthy Tua who I think is worth drafting if they are looking for a QB to be their franchise QB for the next decade.Hopefully next year will be used to develop either Rosen or Tua if they draft him and Fitzpatrick is just a one year starter for the Dolphins. I see no reason to have a 38 year old QB playing for the Dolphins next year if the goal of this organization is to build through the draft and develop their young talent.Fitzpatrick might be a nice story but this organization is never going to grow at the QB position with him taking snaps during the games. Hopefully Caldwell will be on the coaching staff to help develop their eventual QB of the future.