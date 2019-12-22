Caldwell Update

Time is Now
Can’t think There would be much desire for him to be a head coach with whatever he’s dealing with and time he’s missed. It would be a huge risk and personally I think the Dolphins would be the best Position for him and us
 
If we have a young QB, then of course...but if it's another year of Fitz, I don't see it.
 
But we have a guy already that could,should benefit from him and we spent a 2nd on him. We'll get another youngster as well so his value is needed
 
What would be the downside? The man knows football, and a lot about handling personalities. It's Ross' money, and doesnt count against the cap.

I would also point out, it's very likely we have 2 young QBs on the roster next season.
 
We better have a minimum of two young qbs next year. Caldwell needs to stay. I want to see what he can really do here in miami.
 
1972forever

I think Rosen will still be on the roster and Caldwell could certainly be a huge benefit in Rosen’s development. If they don’t draft Burrow or Tua, I hope they wait until the 2021 draft to select a QB.
I just don’t see any QB in the 2020 except Burrow or a healthy Tua who I think is worth drafting if they are looking for a QB to be their franchise QB for the next decade.

Hopefully next year will be used to develop either Rosen or Tua if they draft him and Fitzpatrick is just a one year starter for the Dolphins. I see no reason to have a 38 year old QB playing for the Dolphins next year if the goal of this organization is to build through the draft and develop their young talent.

Fitzpatrick might be a nice story but this organization is never going to grow at the QB position with him taking snaps during the games. Hopefully Caldwell will be on the coaching staff to help develop their eventual QB of the future.
 
I'm curious even if he wasn't on the sideline did Flores maintain open communication with him as the season went on?
Was he still studying the team and has thoughts on improvements etc for next season?
 
