Calling Finheaven brother Finlawyer

I am a lawyer and need to study the story but a couple of initial impressions:



1. The Giants interviewed three African American candidates, so Flores' interview was not even needed. Now, if he is arguing that all three were a sham, that seems a bit over the top when they could have just done two. He may be trying to allege more of a structural charge. I would have to see how it was written. What Belichick texted seems like it can be explained away. Also, what a betrayal of a mentor. Seems like a very thin argument.

2. He released a holier-than-thou-statement about risking his career for the better good of fixing structural racism. It simply does not ring true. His complaint is littered with salacious details meant to humiliate the Dolphins (who have a black GM) and Stephen Ross. Those tidbits are not race related and do not further the stated goal of fixing the alleged structural racism. Spare me the lecture.

3. The NFL is actually a leading organization when it comes to furthering minority candidates. The Rooney Rule has been adopted in other industries.

4. The big thing that is unknown is what will "discovery" uncover. In the US legal system, there is open discovery where the other party is entitled to documents, facts, depositions and other sworn answers. The info that is requested must be reasonably calculated to lead directly or indirectly to relevant info. NFL personnel are notoriously stupid. They say all kinds of idiotic things as we saw in the Redskins case. So, ultimately, what will come out of all of that discovery?

5. I doubt Ross offered him the money in an email or other written form. Could they show a trail of checks? The Dolphins should be able to explain any of that. It may turn into a very difficult proof for Flores. In terms of race, Ross hired a black GM, didn't fire him, and actually hired Flores in the first place. So, Miami has tried to do the right things.

6. Bottom line, I doubt Flores will be able to prove much here. You never know, could there be something stupid in written form? I suppose but I doubt it. Ross my not be football smart but he has run a billion dollar enterprise. He knows how to handle information. (If anyone is thinking just destroy it, you are not allowed to do that after a case has started (or is anticipated) and forensics computer people can find practically anything. I was on a case where we had an ex FBI forensics guy who found all kinds of stuff. If you delete something after a case starts and it is found out, the Judge will go ballistic, count on it.) Also, I know one of the NFL's law firms as I had a case against them. Suffice it to say, the NFL has top of the line representation.

7. I think Flores took an emotional tack and should have been talked off the ledge. I almost wonder if the lawyers had him say that he knows he is risking his career for a CYA for them. It looks to me like he snapped and needed to "cool off." You're young, rich, and will get another job. Calm down. He tossed that away. He may even have trouble getting a college job. He lost perspective.