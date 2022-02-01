 Calling Finheaven brother Finlawyer | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Calling Finheaven brother Finlawyer

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
18,677
Reaction score
15,784
Location
New Jersey
Or any other lawyers on this site.

Can you fellas break this down for us? What are we looking at?
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,216
Reaction score
2,029
Age
32
Location
SRQ
FinLawyer is the man and will have sound perspective on this I'm certain.
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2011
Messages
29,650
Reaction score
13,900
Believe he is entitled to a jury trial, which means the merits of the case don't actually matter. Only the feelings of the jurors matter.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
18,677
Reaction score
15,784
Location
New Jersey
I can’t believe we are going to be a focal point yet again for organizational dynamics. There was the Martin - Incognito thing, Harbaugh behind Sparanos. back thing, coke sniffing OL coach thing (complete w prostitute), signing Jay Cutler, and now this + whatever I left out by accident.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
18,677
Reaction score
15,784
Location
New Jersey
Third Eye said:
Let/s start with Florida being an at will state - an employer can fire someone for whatever TF they want to.
Click to expand...
Right. But the issue seems to be the tampering / paying to lose games claims
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
6,727
Reaction score
4,432
I am a lawyer and need to study the story but a couple of initial impressions:

1. The Giants interviewed three African American candidates, so Flores' interview was not even needed. Now, if he is arguing that all three were a sham, that seems a bit over the top when they could have just done two. He may be trying to allege more of a structural charge. I would have to see how it was written. What Belichick texted seems like it can be explained away. Also, what a betrayal of a mentor. Seems like a very thin argument.
2. He released a holier-than-thou-statement about risking his career for the better good of fixing structural racism. It simply does not ring true. His complaint is littered with salacious details meant to humiliate the Dolphins (who have a black GM) and Stephen Ross. Those tidbits are not race related and do not further the stated goal of fixing the alleged structural racism. Spare me the lecture.
3. The NFL is actually a leading organization when it comes to furthering minority candidates. The Rooney Rule has been adopted in other industries.
4. The big thing that is unknown is what will "discovery" uncover. In the US legal system, there is open discovery where the other party is entitled to documents, facts, depositions and other sworn answers. The info that is requested must be reasonably calculated to lead directly or indirectly to relevant info. NFL personnel are notoriously stupid. They say all kinds of idiotic things as we saw in the Redskins case. So, ultimately, what will come out of all of that discovery?
5. I doubt Ross offered him the money in an email or other written form. Could they show a trail of checks? The Dolphins should be able to explain any of that. It may turn into a very difficult proof for Flores. In terms of race, Ross hired a black GM, didn't fire him, and actually hired Flores in the first place. So, Miami has tried to do the right things.
6. Bottom line, I doubt Flores will be able to prove much here. You never know, could there be something stupid in written form? I suppose but I doubt it. Ross my not be football smart but he has run a billion dollar enterprise. He knows how to handle information. (If anyone is thinking just destroy it, you are not allowed to do that after a case has started (or is anticipated) and forensics computer people can find practically anything. I was on a case where we had an ex FBI forensics guy who found all kinds of stuff. If you delete something after a case starts and it is found out, the Judge will go ballistic, count on it.) Also, I know one of the NFL's law firms as I had a case against them. Suffice it to say, the NFL has top of the line representation.
7. I think Flores took an emotional tack and should have been talked off the ledge. I almost wonder if the lawyers had him say that he knows he is risking his career for a CYA for them. It looks to me like he snapped and needed to "cool off." You're young, rich, and will get another job. Calm down. He tossed that away. He may even have trouble getting a college job. He lost perspective.
 
Last edited:
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,349
Reaction score
21,428
Location
Bahamas
Austin Tatious said:
I am a lawyer and need to study the story but a couple of initial impressions:

1. The Giants interviewed three African American candidates, so Flores' interview was not even needed. Now, if he is arguing that all three were sham, that seems a bit over the top when they could have just done two. He may be trying to allege more of a structural charge. I would have to see how it was written. Seems very thin.
2. He released a holier-than-thou-statement about risking his career for the better good of fixing structural racism. It simply does not ring true. His complaint is littered with salacious details meant to humiliate the Dolphins (who have a black GM) and Stephen Ross. Those tidbits are not race related and do not further the stated goal of fixing the alleged structural racism. Spare me the lecture.
3. The NFL is actually a leading organization when it comes to furthering minority candidates. The Rooney Rule has been adopted in other industries.
4. The big thing that is unknown is what will discovery uncover. In the US legal system, the other party is entitled to documents, facts, depositions and other sworn answers. The info must be reasonably calculated to lead directly or indirectly to relevant info. NFL personnel are notoriously stupid. They say all kinds of idiotic things as we saw in the Redskins case. So, ultimately, what will come out of all of that discovery?
5. I doubt Ross offered him the money in an email or other written form. Could they show a trail of checks? The Dolphins should be able to explain any of that. It may turn into a very difficult proof. Ross hired a black GM, didn't fire him, and actually hired Flores. So, Miami has tried to the right things.
6. Bottom line, I doubt Flores will be able to prove much here. You never know, could there be something stupid in written form? I doubt it. Ross my not be football smart but he has run a billion dollar enterprise. He knows how to handle information.
Click to expand...
And Ross's lawyers will be a lot better than Flores's lawyers.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
18,677
Reaction score
15,784
Location
New Jersey
Austin Tatious said:
I am a lawyer and need to study the story but a couple of initial impressions:

1. The Giants interviewed three African American candidates, so Flores' interview was not even needed. Now, if he is arguing that all three were sham, that seems a bit over the top when they could have just done two. He may be trying to allege more of a structural charge. I would have to see how it was written. Seems very thin.
2. He released a holier-than-thou-statement about risking his career for the better good of fixing structural racism. It simply does not ring true. His complaint is littered with salacious details meant to humiliate the Dolphins (who have a black GM) and Stephen Ross. Those tidbits are not race related and do not further the stated goal of fixing the alleged structural racism. Spare me the lecture.
3. The NFL is actually a leading organization when it comes to furthering minority candidates. The Rooney Rule has been adopted in other industries.
4. The big thing that is unknown is what will discovery uncover. In the US legal system, the other party is entitled to documents, facts, depositions and other sworn answers. The info must be reasonably calculated to lead directly or indirectly to relevant info. NFL personnel are notoriously stupid. They say all kinds of idiotic things as we saw in the Redskins case. So, ultimately, what will come out of all of that discovery?
5. I doubt Ross offered him the money in an email or other written form. Could they show a trail of checks? The Dolphins should be able to explain any of that. It may turn into a very difficult proof. Ross hired a black GM, didn't fire him, and actually hired Flores. So, Miami has tried to the right things.
6. Bottom line, I doubt Flores will be able to prove much here. You never know, could there be something stupid in written form? I doubt it. Ross my not be football smart but he has run a billion dollar enterprise. He knows how to handle information.
Click to expand...
Thanks for your quick take, bro. Seems like as far as Miami is concerned the only thing really being alleged is the pay to lose allegation.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,349
Reaction score
21,428
Location
Bahamas
royalshank said:
Thanks for your quick take, bro. Seems like as far as Miami is concerned the only thing really being alleged is the pay to lose allegation.
Click to expand...
I don't believe it but either way I doubt Ross put that in writing anywhere.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom