 Cameron Wake: A Hall of Fame Player? I say absolutely yes. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cameron Wake: A Hall of Fame Player? I say absolutely yes.

H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Club Member
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
606
Reaction score
1,337
Age
50
Location
Syracuse, NY
With some of the recent talk about Marc Clayton being a HOF candidate, and of course, the blasphemous omission of Zach Thomas and Bob Kuechenberg in the HOF, it got me thinking....what about Cam Wake? The man was among the best, if not the best OLB or DE in the game when he was in his prime. And that bend he could get off the edge was absolutely sick! Offensive coordinator, o-line coaches, and left tackles lost a lot of sleep trying to figure out ways to slow Cam down.

So I did a little research:

During Cam Wake's time in the NFL, he had 100 sacks, 22 forced fumbles throughout his career, 364 combined tackles and 282 solo tackles, and 1 INT.

Wake's 100 sacks ties him with current HOF OLB Andre Tippett (Tippett played in 151 games, while Wake played in 155). Wake's 100 sacks puts him behind close behind another HOF linebacker, Derrick Thomas (126 sacks). Both Wake and Thomas played for ten years in the NFL.

However, if you take into consideration Wake's dominant two years in the CFL (where he posted 39 sacks, 137 tackles, 8 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries (1 for a TD), the case is even stronger for Cam.

If it's up to me, Cam Wake is definitely in the HOF. But since he played most of his career as a Dolphin, who knows if he'll get in.

Your thoughts?

(I apologize if this topic was brought up before on FinHeaven. I hadn't seen it)
 
TFK

TFK

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2020
Messages
354
Reaction score
865
Age
50
Location
NJ
To me you can sum up the type of player Wake was in one play. In the 3rd quarter of a blow out loss to New England, Wake tears his achilles. And with a torn achilles, he continues to chase after Brady and tries to make a play all the way until the whistle blew. That's all man right there.

The exact opposite of the other Cam, who wouldn't fall on a fumble in the most important game of his and his teammates careers because he was afraid to get hurt.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,364
Reaction score
24,213
Age
69
Location
Miami
Wake deserves to eventually be in the HOF but no more than Zach Thomas does. Yet we have already seen how the National media seem to favor less deserving players for the HOF than they do more deserving former Miami Dolphin players.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom