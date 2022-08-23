Cameron Wake: A Hall of Fame Player? I say absolutely yes.

With some of the recent talk about Marc Clayton being a HOF candidate, and of course, the blasphemous omission of Zach Thomas and Bob Kuechenberg in the HOF, it got me thinking....what about Cam Wake? The man was among the best, if not the best OLB or DE in the game when he was in his prime. And that bend he could get off the edge was absolutely sick! Offensive coordinator, o-line coaches, and left tackles lost a lot of sleep trying to figure out ways to slow Cam down.



So I did a little research:



During Cam Wake's time in the NFL, he had 100 sacks, 22 forced fumbles throughout his career, 364 combined tackles and 282 solo tackles, and 1 INT.



Wake's 100 sacks ties him with current HOF OLB Andre Tippett (Tippett played in 151 games, while Wake played in 155). Wake's 100 sacks puts him behind close behind another HOF linebacker, Derrick Thomas (126 sacks). Both Wake and Thomas played for ten years in the NFL.



However, if you take into consideration Wake's dominant two years in the CFL (where he posted 39 sacks, 137 tackles, 8 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries (1 for a TD), the case is even stronger for Cam.



If it's up to me, Cam Wake is definitely in the HOF. But since he played most of his career as a Dolphin, who knows if he'll get in.



Your thoughts?



(I apologize if this topic was brought up before on FinHeaven. I hadn't seen it)