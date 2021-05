he will eventually be in the roh i think. no question he would be hof he didn't get back to the league so late. guy is a class act. would love to see him retire a dolphin. but we all know the deal. was lucky to talk to him at a titans practice. Im a hc in the area and we get an opportunity to be on the field at otas. told him the titans colors on him hurt my feelings. we had a good laugh. class act