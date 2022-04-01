Cameron Wolfe goes 1-on-1 with Mike McDaniel

McDaniel didn't let himself get cornered yet was able to respond accurately and as fully as he could without opening up the play book.



He turned a question from a "self-aggrandizing - know it all interviewer" into an opportunity to educate the public about the value of speed on the football field and how it interacts with everything by giving some concrete examples.



Based on his response to this interviewer's question, can you imagine how he is going interact with our players in the training rooms?



The more I see of McDaniel, the better I like him as HC - and I started out liking him a lot!