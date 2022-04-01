 Cameron Wolfe goes 1-on-1 with Mike McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cameron Wolfe goes 1-on-1 with Mike McDaniel

Ray R

Ray R

McDaniel didn't let himself get cornered yet was able to respond accurately and as fully as he could without opening up the play book.

He turned a question from a "self-aggrandizing - know it all interviewer" into an opportunity to educate the public about the value of speed on the football field and how it interacts with everything by giving some concrete examples.

Based on his response to this interviewer's question, can you imagine how he is going interact with our players in the training rooms?

The more I see of McDaniel, the better I like him as HC - and I started out liking him a lot!
 
andyahs

andyahs

I cannot remember a hire the media has been so in love with.

Hope it translates onto the field. We are long overdue.
 
darefugee

darefugee

That was a nice clip but I sure as hell could have done without the damn calliope music.

Anyway that's not on Coach Mike though. Good job so far Coach. Let's win some games.
 
