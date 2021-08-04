Cameron Wolfe Leaves ESPN for NFL Network

will still be Dolphins on the ground reporter. I like his reportings personally



Reporter Cameron Wolfe moves to NFL Network from ESPN

Wolfe covered the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans during his tenure at ESPN.



LEAGUE NETWORKSNFLBy Ian Casselberry on 08/04/2021

NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe is on the move as training camps begin breaking out the pads in practice. The veteran correspondent is heading to NFL Network after four years at ESPN, during which he covered the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, along with some boxing work.





(If you thought to yourself, “Hey, wasn’t Cameron Wolfe already at NFL Network,” you’re thinking of Colleen Wolfe. Maybe the only person momentarily confused was the guy writing this post…)



As Wolfe mentioned in his tweet announcing his move, he’ll be making more TV appearances for NFL Network, appearing on a variety of the channel’s programming including Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access, and NFL Now. Additionally, Wolfe will write content for NFL.com and the NFL app. He’ll continue working out of Miami, as he did most recently for ESPN.