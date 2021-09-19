 Can a whole organization players, coaches and front office fired at half time? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can a whole organization players, coaches and front office fired at half time?

risskybzns

This whole organization should be ashamed of them selves. How do you put in water in that situation? it’s pure insanity!
 
Did you start any threads last week or you only come here if they are losing?
 
A lot of us were against starting Davis and keeping Grant. Other than that it’s just a game where(defense not withstanding) **** went wrong
 
You really should be outlawed from starting moronic threads just so you can get a reaction to make yourself feel better you very lonely person
 
