Can Albert Wilson and/or Allen Hurns be traded?

Forgive me if this topic has already been discussed. Both Wilson and Hurns opted out for this upcoming season and my question is if a player that has opted out could legally be traded during this season? As we all know Wilson was set to become a free agent after this season, but because of the opt out his contract extends to the 2021 season. Hurns was under contract for 2021 regardless but now has an extra year added through 2022.

I think it is fair to assume that both or at least one of these guys will not be in the team's plans next season. It is also logical to think that if they are not in the plans that the team will probably release them next Spring. With Parker, Williams, Grant, Perry and Bowden all under contract for 2021 and beyond, those five are probably more likely to return than Williams or Hurns. Plus I am sure the team will explore free agency and the draft next year at possibly adding more talent to the receiving corps.

So theoretically could Miami shop Wilson and Hurns now for like a late round pick right now and during the season? Granted neither could play this season, but maybe a team would want to acquire the rights to one of them for next season if they are ok with the salary they would inherit. Or is there a league rule that prevents opt out players from being traded?
 
Good question, someone's gotta know the answer but I'm guessing the Covid related CBA guidelines weren't distributed to the media or anything. I'm going to guess that all opt-out players aren't tradable until the new league year begins.
 
I would guess you could, but I can't see why a team would give you something in 2020 for a player they wouldn't get until 2021. Why wouldn't they just wait until 2021 to make the trade? It would be like a team making a trade to the Broncos today for Von Miller who is ruled out for the 2020 season after an injury.
 
I would think both Wilson and Hurns can be tradable, once their contracts are reinstated, in 2021. But I suspect at least one (Wilson) if not both will be released before the 2021 season starts in March.
 
Good question, last season we saw the Dolphins trade for Aqib Talib while he was on injured reserve so the Rams could clear $4m in cap space. I think they only way a team couldn't is if it is special provision specifically for players who have opted out because of COVID.
 
I doubt too many teams will want to take on contracts like Hurns and Wilson when the 2021 cap is up in the air.

I was thrown off when Talib was traded here however, since being on IR and not counting on the 53 roster at the time. So, good question on if opt outs could be moved this year. I doubt it.
 
I never think of them together.

To me Albert Wilson is a dangerous, talented, ascending player.

Allen Hurns is a below average to average veteran receiver with no upside.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
I would guess you could, but I can't see why a team would give you something in 2020 for a player they wouldn't get until 2021. Why wouldn't they just wait until 2021 to make the trade? It would be like a team making a trade to the Broncos today for Von Miller who is ruled out for the 2020 season after an injury.
I'd trade for a chance at Von Miller in 2021...lol
 
