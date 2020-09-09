Can Albert Wilson and/or Allen Hurns be traded?

Forgive me if this topic has already been discussed. Both Wilson and Hurns opted out for this upcoming season and my question is if a player that has opted out could legally be traded during this season? As we all know Wilson was set to become a free agent after this season, but because of the opt out his contract extends to the 2021 season. Hurns was under contract for 2021 regardless but now has an extra year added through 2022.



I think it is fair to assume that both or at least one of these guys will not be in the team's plans next season. It is also logical to think that if they are not in the plans that the team will probably release them next Spring. With Parker, Williams, Grant, Perry and Bowden all under contract for 2021 and beyond, those five are probably more likely to return than Williams or Hurns. Plus I am sure the team will explore free agency and the draft next year at possibly adding more talent to the receiving corps.



So theoretically could Miami shop Wilson and Hurns now for like a late round pick right now and during the season? Granted neither could play this season, but maybe a team would want to acquire the rights to one of them for next season if they are ok with the salary they would inherit. Or is there a league rule that prevents opt out players from being traded?