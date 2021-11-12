Can Dolphins finish the season with 10 wins again?

Obviously with 7 games left to play there is a chance the Dolphins could win them all and end up with 10 wins. Yet the win last night is going to send a message to the remaining teams on their schedule that the Dolphins are not a team to be taken lightly.



I think the Ravens came in expecting to win rather easily and they just didn’t take the Dolphins seriously. That won’t happen the rest of the season and I think the Dolphins going 4-3 or possibly 5-2 is more realistic than them going 7-0 over the remaining games.