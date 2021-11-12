 Can Dolphins finish the season with 10 wins again? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can Dolphins finish the season with 10 wins again?

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,666
Reaction score
3,278
Location
Orlando, Florida
I don't think it should change a massive restructuring in our offensive staff during the off-season, but it would keep some people employed somewhere else. We did beat a team with a winning record,
and we also did surprisingly well against the Ravens defense with a limited offensive capacity (based on our qb limitations). Thoughts?
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,638
Reaction score
13,431
Age
68
Location
Miami
Obviously with 7 games left to play there is a chance the Dolphins could win them all and end up with 10 wins. Yet the win last night is going to send a message to the remaining teams on their schedule that the Dolphins are not a team to be taken lightly.

I think the Ravens came in expecting to win rather easily and they just didn’t take the Dolphins seriously. That won’t happen the rest of the season and I think the Dolphins going 4-3 or possibly 5-2 is more realistic than them going 7-0 over the remaining games.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
1,005
Reaction score
299
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
Our defense cant sustain that kind of play… all game long while the offense sputters like it did last night.

We will make some games interesting but wont go 7-0.

As long as we beat the jets im happy.
 
rent this space

rent this space

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2007
Messages
9,210
Reaction score
8,913
they're talented enough to beat every team left on the schedule. If they actually pull it off, I'm not sure I would fire anybody
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,638
Reaction score
13,431
Age
68
Location
Miami
DolphinsFanLover said:
Ross said Flores is coming back next year no matter what happens
Click to expand...
Actually the only thing Ross has said all season was he expected the Dolphins to make the playoffs. He stated that before the season started. There was speculation in the media that Flores and Grier would return in 2022 but Ross HAS NOT come out and stated that either of them will return next year.

If the team wins the majority of their remaining games, I would imagine Flores will return but if they end up with just 5 or 6 wins for the season, it won’t surprise me if Ross fires both Grier and Flores.
 
R

RMLogic

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
755
Reaction score
871
Age
67
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
Probably end up 6-11. Losses to Tennessee, New Orleans and New England are most likely. And will probably lose a game they should win .
This offense is beyond bad, cant expect the defense to win games every week.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom