Can somebody tell me why?

are they playing 15 yards off on 2nd down 2X On the last drive???????? Freaking why? Before the 50 yard line? Why??????
Agreed. I don't understand the thinking. You have physical and fast WRs that make plays. Miami should not have gone that route. Led to two first downs on the game clinching drive.
Because that is what our DC called
Exactly wtf cost us the gameIMO the only questionable call was having Howard 15 yards off CEH. The kid is good, but he should have zero chance against Howard. If anything, you have to respect the screen or dinky pass with a RB lined up out wide.
We lost because we’re not as talentedExactly wtf cost us the game
Dude do you know anything about your opponent???Crazy but yeah how about knocking receivers off their routes, mess up the timing. We were literally 15 yds off them.