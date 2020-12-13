Can somebody tell me why?

MT DOLPHINS said:
are they playing 15 yards off on 2nd down 2X On the last drive???????? Freaking why? Before the 50 yard line? Why??????
Agreed. I don't understand the thinking. You have physical and fast WRs that make plays. Miami should not have gone that route. Led to two first downs on the game clinching drive.
 
i get it in certain situations but they were playing 0 with the fs on the back. so with no help he backed them up.

They are tough to cover, they are stacked across the board.
not to mention those pick plays by kelce were illegal as hell. should have be opi. he was well past a yard and didnt even look like he was running a route
 
Crazy but yeah how about knocking receivers off their routes, mess up the timing. We were literally 15 yds off them.
 
ThePeopleShow13

IMO the only questionable call was having Howard 15 yards off CEH. The kid is good, but he should have zero chance against Howard. If anything, you have to respect the screen or dinky pass with a RB lined up out wide.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
IMO the only questionable call was having Howard 15 yards off CEH. The kid is good, but he should have zero chance against Howard. If anything, you have to respect the screen or dinky pass with a RB lined up out wide.
Exactly wtf cost us the game
 
ANM

You get a pass the first time. You do not get a pass doing it 30 seconds later and allowing them to do the same exact thing again
 
FitzMagic said:
Crazy but yeah how about knocking receivers off their routes, mess up the timing. We were literally 15 yds off them.
Dude do you know anything about your opponent???
We played it that way because their offense are all speed burners
If we played it your way you’d be bitching we played it too close
Get over it
 
