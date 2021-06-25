 Can someone explain this new NFL throwback helmet rule? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can someone explain this new NFL throwback helmet rule?

WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

So everyone is making a big deal out of teams being allowed to where throwback helmets with the uniforms next season. Wasn’t that already a thing?

1624584968699.jpeg
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

I looked it up. The NFL is scraping its one helmet rule and allowing alternate helmets. In other words, Miami could use a grey, back, or aqua helmet.

Prior to 2022 teams had to wear the same, approved helmet with alternate jerseys, or all jerseys for that matter. Throwback helmets were permitted with throwback jerseys.

So, the Dolphins could wear an all aqua uniform with an aqua helmet. Orange helmet with orange jerseys etc.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Don't like it. This isn't like changing the color of your socks. Players wear a helmet that they feel safe and protected in. Some players wear the same helmet for several seasons. So if the helmet that best suits me is my regular white Dolphin helmet, now I have to play a game in some strange alternate, thowback or whatever color helmet that I've never worn before and haven't grown comfortable with. They need to remember helmets aren't worn as a fashion statement, they're there for safety reasons and in that case it's best that players wear their same equipment week in and week out.
 
KBEE

KBEE

WCUPUNK said:
So everyone is making a big deal out of teams being allowed to where throwback helmets with the uniforms next season. Wasn’t that already a thing?

View attachment 79496
My understanding is before this new helmet rule.....team were only allowed one color helmet. Like Miami's helmet color is white....so they had no problem going retro because only the logo was different not the color of the helmet. Now a team like the patriots have a gray helmet as their color, they couldn't go back to the patriot dude on the helmet because it was a white helmet....now they will be able to.
 
Travis34

Travis34

KBEE said:
My understanding is before this new helmet rule.....team were only aloud one color helmet. Like Miami's helmet color is white....so they had no problem going retro because only the logo was different not the color of the helmet. Now a team like the patriots have a gray helmet as their color, they couldn't go back to the patriot dude on the helmet because it was a white helmet....now they will be able to.
thanks for the explanation!
 
