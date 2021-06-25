Can someone explain this new NFL throwback helmet rule?

Don't like it. This isn't like changing the color of your socks. Players wear a helmet that they feel safe and protected in. Some players wear the same helmet for several seasons. So if the helmet that best suits me is my regular white Dolphin helmet, now I have to play a game in some strange alternate, thowback or whatever color helmet that I've never worn before and haven't grown comfortable with. They need to remember helmets aren't worn as a fashion statement, they're there for safety reasons and in that case it's best that players wear their same equipment week in and week out.