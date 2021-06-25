Can someone explain this new NFL throwback helmet rule?

WCUPUNK
So everyone is making a big deal out of teams being allowed to where throwback helmets with the uniforms next season. Wasn’t that already a thing?
thanks for the explanation!My understanding is before this new helmet rule.....team were only aloud one color helmet. Like Miami's helmet color is white....so they had no problem going retro because only the logo was different not the color of the helmet. Now a team like the patriots have a gray helmet as their color, they couldn't go back to the patriot dude on the helmet because it was a white helmet....now they will be able to.