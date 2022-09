DrMultimedia said: I'm not positive, but I don't think they do that for the regular season games. They want people to subscribe to NFL+. But I could be wrong. Click to expand...

They don't replay every game like the preseason, but they do replay some of the "best" games of the week.Also, they play the crap out of prime time games. It seems like BUF/TEN is on half a dozen times this week.