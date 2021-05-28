 Can the Dolphins overachieve once again? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can the Dolphins overachieve once again?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,720
Reaction score
13,510
Location
Columbus, OH
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,492
Reaction score
4,116
Location
Miami
As far as thw team goes, we got better. We added talent to both sides of the ball in areas of need. In that aspect yes.

As far as coaching goes, we arguably got much worse at OC. If they somehow are able to do a good job, then there is no reason this team can't make the playoffs.

But there is no doubt that our success hinges on that. It could be our Achilles heel.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,720
Reaction score
13,510
Location
Columbus, OH
BennySwella said:
As far as thw team goes, we got better. We added talent to both sides of the ball in areas of need. In that aspect yes.

As far as coaching goes, we arguably got much worse at OC. If they somehow are able to do a good job, then there is no reason this team can't make the playoffs.
Click to expand...
How long has Chan Gailey been gone?
 
spiketex

spiketex

Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
8,228
Reaction score
3,634
Location
West Palm Beach, Florida
Who says that the Dolphins overachieved? The strength of the team was the Defense and for a while they were dominant. Chan's play calling for his rookie QB was deliberately conservative, but the team was still winning games because of the Defense. And the good news is that the Defense should be even better this season.
 
sn9ke.eyes

sn9ke.eyes

Starter
Joined
Aug 25, 2004
Messages
1,079
Reaction score
85
Location
Texas
If we improve by 5 wins again is that over achieving?
5 wins in 2019
10 wins in 2020
15 wins in 2021?
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
8,741
Reaction score
8,340
Dolph N.Fan said:
www.cleveland.com

Can the Dolphins overachieve once again? 5 teams that could keep Cleveland Browns from the Super Bowl

In our five-part series of AFC teams who could keep the Browns from getting to the Super Bowl, we look at what the Dolphins did in the offseason coming off a second-consecutive surprise season.
www.cleveland.com www.cleveland.com

Weird article, it's from the Brown's perspective (i guess) and it's mainly about the dolphins. Don't see the other 4 teams that's a threat to the browns super bowl hopes lol
Click to expand...

First, I'm assuming "overachieving" is from the Browns/NFL perspective and not FH perspective. While the Fins are getting some love from multiple sources, none of that love is so deep the Fins are predicted to be a likely playoff team.
Second, how many years does a team have to "overachieve" before it is seen as the new identity? Two may not be enough, but I suspect, if Miami makes the playoffs, there will be no discussion of "overachieving in '22.
 
