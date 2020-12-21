Can the Offense Take it to Another Level?

After 14 games, we know what to expect from the defense.



On the other hand, the offense has been up and down kind of searching for its identity and sorting through the walking wounded. Maybe Miami found that this Sunday with a running game that seemingly came out of nowhere.



It was the most rushing yards allowed by New England all year and the 22nd highest single game total in Dolphins history. Strange considering the Patriots had to be expecting a heavy dose of ground control.



Anyway, to my original question. Is there another level this offense could reach as Miami makes a surprising postseason run?