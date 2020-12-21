 Can the Offense Take it to Another Level? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can the Offense Take it to Another Level?

After 14 games, we know what to expect from the defense.

On the other hand, the offense has been up and down kind of searching for its identity and sorting through the walking wounded. Maybe Miami found that this Sunday with a running game that seemingly came out of nowhere.

It was the most rushing yards allowed by New England all year and the 22nd highest single game total in Dolphins history. Strange considering the Patriots had to be expecting a heavy dose of ground control.

Anyway, to my original question. Is there another level this offense could reach as Miami makes a surprising postseason run?
 
greasyObnoxious said:
i'd like to say yes with a conviction, but where would it come from?

there's only so much one can do schematically
Unless this newfound run game continues, I tend to agree with you. It's been nice seeing Bowden emerge somewhat and the offensive line is starting to really come together.

Some of those running lanes yesterday were a sight to behold.
 
If our offense can change in-game strategies, run or pass heavy, based on what the defense allows we could be hard to shut down completely. Execution must be at a high level. After winning the next 2 games we will need a strong running game to mitigate weather conditions and clock control in the playoffs.
 
It’s going to be what it is now...no speed to take the top off...medium stuff has small windows...amazing .what we’ve accomplished considering talent level on O...
Defense will HAVE to continue to get turnovers and score occasionally.
This is the way!!!
 
claytonduper said:
If our offense can change in-game strategies, run or pass heavy, based on what the defense allows we could be hard to shut down completely. Execution must be at a high level. After winning the next 2 games we will need a strong running game to mitigate weather conditions and clock control in the playoffs.
No doubt. That running game is huge in the playoffs.

Say what you will about New England, but even in a down year they usually stop the run. And they had to know that was Miami's strategy with Parker, Williams, Grant and Gesicki out of the lineup.

Which made the 252 rushing yards quite an accomplishment. Is that simply an anomaly, or a prelude of things to come?

This offensive line was knocking New England off the ball pretty consistently.
 
