Can we add a big back?

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
9,311
Reaction score
14,163
Location
Allentown, Pa
Mostert played pretty well on Sunday and I like Edmonds on the roster but I would love to see some power added to the mix and I think I know who the perfect fit might be.

David Montgomery from the Bears. Been watching a lot of Bears games the last few years as my best friend and my boss are both Bears fans. I said something to my boss this morning about trading for Montgomery and he told me no.....lol. As if he could stop it. Montgomery is a talented back and no matter how bad you think our OL has been the last couple of years, Chicago was always worse. So the kid can play behind a bad OL no problem and given ours has improved, I think he'd be a very good addition. All-around quality player.

It's too soon in the season for the Bears to start selling players off (as if they have multiple players to sell), but their season is going to go South rather quickly. Especially with Detroit being much more competitive (and talented) than Chicago could hope to be this year. They are hosting Houston and traveling to NYG over the next two games. If they are 1-3, I'm making my first phone call.

I would do a fifth for seventh swap and they can have Gaskin or Ahmed if they wanted one in return.

Here's the caveat, he's a free agent at the end of the season. He's making $2.7M this year, pure salary. The Bears won't be getting any comp picks for 2023 free agents as they are flushed with cash and expected to go on a shopping spree. One FA RB won't be a factor in comp picks so a 2023 pick for a talentless team is something.

Unlike the Bears however, if we didn't re-sign him in free agency, we would get a comp pick. We're not going to sign any high priced FA's next year. Expected to lose Gesicki and Van Ginkel already.

NFL trade deadline is November 1st. Right after the 8th week of season concludes.

Who does Miami play week 9? Chicago.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
4,961
Reaction score
8,246
McDaniel does not like big backs. The entire scheme is based around hitting a gap for big plays, not running face first into the A gap.

If you aren't fast you aren't playing RB in this offense.

If you aren't fast you aren't playing RB in this offense.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
19,883
Reaction score
60,471
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
We need one. I'm constantly shunned on this topic by legions of fans who think it's the last priority after punter and deep snapper. So far our strategy of not prioritizing getting a RB has caused us to have quite a few middling at best RBs (besides this year's FA gets).
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
12,727
Reaction score
29,998
Kamelion4291 said:
McDaniel does not like big backs. The entire scheme is based around hitting a gap for big plays, not running face first into the A gap.

If you aren't fast you aren't playing RB in this offense.

If you aren't fast you aren't playing RB in this offense.
Click to expand...
I tend to think that's right. Of course a Ricky Williams would be nice...
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,777
Reaction score
4,095
Age
32
Location
Tallahassee
Ingold is good enough and Mostert runs with a lot more power than I realized. I don't think it's a big priority in this offense.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,544
Reaction score
4,198
Nah, not Montgomery.

But Roquan Smith?

I still say he is the diferrence between being a playoff contender and being able to beat KC and Buffalo.

Now Is the time to take the 2-3 year shot, while Tua is still on his rookie deal.

But alas, well see how Baker and Robert's do on Sunday.

We'll see
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,539
Reaction score
13,514
Location
Borneo
Noooo. It is not a fit in Coach's schematics. Pretty easly to see that. Our offense is about speed not big bruising backs running for a 3 yard gain.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
9,311
Reaction score
14,163
Location
Allentown, Pa
I get that he's not a 4.4 guy but dude is an athlete. Hell of a pass catcher as well.

I am not looking to re-invent the offense, just add a wrinkle with a guy who's really underrated. I wouldn't bank on even re-signing him.

I'm thinking about January in Kansas City or Buffalo, not perfect weather September.
 
Last edited:
