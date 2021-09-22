 Can we all just chill? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can we all just chill?

Honestly, no one expected us to put up a donut. We played like **** But we have seen this before. Flores will make changes if need be. He isnt afraid to do that. We are 1-1. Give credit to the bills they exposed alot of our weakness early. Tua isnt done for the season and Will Fuller is back. Lets think about the pattern here. Yes OLINE is a glaring issue, but there was also scheme issues as well. I believe we will try to fix this. They have to. My only issues with this is they should have known this was coming (front office and coaches).
 
Honestly, no one expected us to put up a donut. We played like **** But we have seen this before. Flores will make changes if need be. He isnt afraid to do that. We are 1-1. Give credit to the bills they exposed alot of our weakness early. Tua isnt done for the season and Will Fuller is back. Lets think about the pattern here. Yes OLINE is a glaring issue, but there was also scheme issues as well. I believe we will try to fix this. They have to. My only issues with this is they should have known this was coming (front office and coaches).
I agree. I am over the loss. Now i need to see avast improvement next game. Reserving judgement till then. Now of we get demolished again thats a different story.
 
I agree. I am over the loss. Now i need to see avast improvement next game. Reserving judgement till then. Now of we get demolished again thats a different story.
Exactly how long are we going to dwell on a week 2 loss. If this comes back to haunt us in the end we will revisit that. But we also stole one away in NE. So to me we are back to zero on this. FIGURE IT OUT ASAP!!!!
 
Unfortunately this is true. Miami has now lost 43-0 and 35-0 to divisional opponents and 59-10 at home under Flores.
And we had 10 wins last year stop that. Thats alot for us. That is improvement and we are 2 games in out of 17. Stop that.
 
You Are right We have seen this before..its the usual movie....we will start to wake up and win a few games ...maybe get a nice little streak going...get to about the beginning of December and drop one or 2 needed wins....get to the last game needing help because we couldn't do it ourselves ..usually its due to a loss that we shouldn't of had that comes back to haunt us...and then 1 of 2 things happen...

We make the playoffs with help and get bounced quickly ....

Or we lose and/or dont get the help needed and miss the playoffs altogether.
 
no-i-dont-think.gif
 
The talent gap between Buffalo and Miami is a lot larger than the Fins fans admit. Still it does not excuse the coaching staff being embarrassed the last 2 games against them. 70% of the posters here were predicting a Fins win and obviously cant judge talent.
The Fins are a 8-9 win team , held back by quarterback play that is not good enough to win games against playoff teams. Plus a below average OLine is a huge weakness that good defenses will exploit.
I do not expect them to beat the Raiders on the road.
Winning the Indy home game is a must to see if this team will be anything this year.
 
And we had 10 wins last year stop that. Thats alot for us. That is improvement and we are 2 games in out of 17. Stop that.
Stop what? Agreeing with you that we’ve seen bad losses like this before with Flores? He bounced back nicely to end the season strong in 2019. And then last year Miami didn’t have any blow out losses at home. So this Buffalo home loss was a bit surprising. So we’ll see how Flores regroups.
 
You Are right We have seen this before..its the usual movie....we will start to wake up and win a few games ...maybe get a nice little streak going...get to about the beginning of December and drop one or 2 needed wins....get to the last game needing help because we couldn't do it ourselves ..usually its due to a loss that we shouldn't of had that comes back to haunt us...and then 1 of 2 things happen...

We make the playoffs with help and get bounced quickly ....

Or we lose and/or dont get the help needed and miss the playoffs altogether.
Right that is definitely the story. And for buffalo they have been the opposite recently. But you dont win until you win it all. So every team is trying to put it all together and it is early. And I was mad too watching the performance last week. But it IS just one week. HORRIBLE.. Im not predicting anything next week, I just need to see adjustments.
 
The talent gap between Buffalo and Miami is a lot larger than the Fins fans admit. Still it does not excuse the coaching staff being embarrassed the last 2 games against them. 70% of the posters here were predicting a Fins win and obviously cant judge talent.
The Fins are a 8-9 win team , held back by quarterback play that is not good enough to win games against playoff teams. Plus a below average OLine is a huge weakness that good defenses will exploit.
I do not expect them to beat the Raiders on the road.
Winning the Indy home game is a must to see if this team will be anything this year.
I dunno man, I think there was some huge coaching issues and personell decisions. Where was Hollins? And also I believe the game would have looked much different had we caught some balls. Atleast 2 of them would have been TDS and then coaching decisions not taking the pts on field goals.... The bills were better but we were better than what we showed as well.
 
Stop what? Agreeing with you that we’ve seen bad losses like this before with Flores? He bounced back nicely to end the season strong in 2019. And then last year Miami didn’t have any blow out losses at home. So this Buffalo home loss was a bit surprising. So we’ll see how Flores regroups.
Not disagreeing with you whatsoever.
 
Right that is definitely the story. And for buffalo they have been the opposite recently. But you dont win until you win it all. So every team is trying to put it all together and it is early. And I was mad too watching the performance last week. But it IS just one week. HORRIBLE.. Im not predicting anything next week, I just need to see adjustments.
Hey man I feel your pain... Notice in another thread someone mentioned That the last AFC championship game we were in was almost 30 years ago (1992 season) I remember that game pretty well and man its just hard to believe it's been almost 30 years holy crap....whatever hopefully we play better against the Raiders...one game at a time...
 
