Can we all just chill?

Honestly, no one expected us to put up a donut. We played like **** But we have seen this before. Flores will make changes if need be. He isnt afraid to do that. We are 1-1. Give credit to the bills they exposed alot of our weakness early. Tua isnt done for the season and Will Fuller is back. Lets think about the pattern here. Yes OLINE is a glaring issue, but there was also scheme issues as well. I believe we will try to fix this. They have to. My only issues with this is they should have known this was coming (front office and coaches).