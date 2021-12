If Miami wins out and finishes 10-7 the season is a success playoffs or no playoffs. In fact going in the offseason riding a 9 game win streak might leave the team with more momentum heading into 2022 than if the team made the playoffs and lost in the first round of the playoffs. For example if Miami made the playoffs and lost to the Bills by 15 or 20 points ther might be less momentum going into the offseasn thanthere would be with a 9 game win streak intact.



As for the Dolphins chances of going 4-0 the remainder of the regular season, there's a chance both the Titans and Patriots will have their divisions wrapped up come weeks 17 and 18, so Miami might eveen be facing teams resting some players.