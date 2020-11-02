Can we just celebrate!

Lots of posts talking about what Tua didn't do, but come on! We have lots of reasons to celebrate!

When was the last time you saw such amazing performances by defense and ST? When was the last time you saw such strong coaching on this team? The first two games we were blaming Flores, the Front Office, FAs like Ogbah and Lawson were garbage, and the list goes on. Flores has gained our trust, just be patient. We have the youngest team in the entire NFL (counting out Fitz), we have a new DC a new OC, new OL. We should have beaten the Bills, we were into the game with the Seahawks and that was with no preseason and the youngest team in the NFL. We are improving on defense, coaching is improving. Defensive game plan for this last game was a thing of beauty. I've seen more talented teams than us losing the same type of games we are winning, that's coaching and if we are not happy with that, I don't know if we deserve this coach we have been given.

Come on! Ogbah, Howard, Jones,Lawson,Van Ginkel, Wilkins, McCain, Rowe, Sanders, Haack, and the list goes on. Kindley looking like a beast, almost every draft pick contributing to the team, and young coaches that can teach players. If you told me last year this was going to happen I would celebrate each day! more than when we drafted Tua! Having a good QB is a must in this league, but this team has a plan, and Flores has my trust until he proves me wrong!