Can you get behind the headband?

How would he look in white and aqua?

:oops:
 
no. body of work isnt there imo. its not like burrow coming out of nowhere, but at the same time tearing up the sec. guy looked mediocre against the best team he played in Coastal Carolina. Dont think the guy is a franchise qb
 
Lol why draft him? So you can bitch about him throwing up Ford and Parker and then dropping it too? Or so he can get bullrushed and sacked in 3 seconds.

Need better OC and more weapons. We gave RT 6 seasons, but you don't want to give Tua more than 1?? What went wrong in your life? If you get a flat tire, do you sell your car?
 
Burt Macklin said:
Lol why draft him? So you can bitch about him throwing up Ford and Parker and then dropping it too? Or so he can get bullrushed and sacked in 3 seconds.

Need better OC and more weapons. We gave RT 6 seasons, but you don't want to give Tua more than 1?? What went wrong in your life? If you get a flat tire, do you sell your car?
Dolphins fans have become so bitter that they need something to b**** about to feel safe. I honestly think some of them want us to lose just to keep the status quo in their lives.
 
I would be willing to try to get my fist behind the headband when I punch him in the face. He seriously has the most punchable face I've ever seen.
 
Burt Macklin said:
Lol why draft him? So you can bitch about him throwing up Ford and Parker and then dropping it too? Or so he can get bullrushed and sacked in 3 seconds.

Need better OC and more weapons. We gave RT 6 seasons, but you don't want to give Tua more than 1?? What went wrong in your life? If you get a flat tire, do you sell your car?
To be fair I think it’s the memory of Tannehill that has everyone with an itchy trigger finger. So many young QBs are stepping in and playing well right away lately, it’s hard to be patient.
 
